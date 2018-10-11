Latest update October 11th, 2018 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Trade union board non-existent one year after court ruling against Govt.

Oct 11, 2018 News 0

President of the National Mine Workers’ Union of Guyana (NMWUG), Sherwyn Downer

There is deep worry that hundreds of workers will continue to be affected by the absence of the Trade Union Recognition and Certification Board (TURCB).

In 2017, the board which was put in place shortly after the Coalition administration took power in 2015, was deemed not to have been established in accordance with existing laws.

President of the National Mine Workers’ Union of Guyana (NMWUG), Sherwyn Downer said the continued silence on the constitution of a new board is of deep concern for several workers across the country.

Downer’s union had matters engaging the attention of the board when the High Court decision was handed down in November 2017.

NMWUG was seeking the right to represent workers at the Rusal-owned Bauxite Company of Guyana Incorporated (BCGI) and the St. Mary Quarry which is operated by Toolsie Persaud Ltd.

Without board approval, the union cannot legally represent workers, collect fees and perform other legal functions under the Trade Union Recognition Act.

“For almost a year, we cannot get labour matters addressed at the level of the board. The Minister of Labour, Keith Scott needs to be reassigned to a different Ministry as he is failing to carry out his functions as the Minister. Not having this board properly in place is trampling on the rights of hundreds of workers to representation,” Downer stated.

The Federation of Independent Trade Unions of Guyana (FITUG) had moved to the court on the grounds that it was not consulted when the board was established by former Minister within the Ministry of Social Protection, Simona Broomes.

Further, FITUG was not consulted when the decision was taken to reduce its representatives on the board from two to one. The court ruling was made by Justice Sandil Kissoon.

Up until October, 2017, the board was chaired by Justice Claudette La Bennett and included representatives from the Consultative Association of Guyanese Industry Limited (CAGI) and the Guyana Trades Union Congress (GTUC) and FITUG.

Chief Labour Officer, Charles Ogle served as the Secretary of the Board.

Dower pointed out that the silence of GTUC on the matter is also troubling for industrial relations in Guyana.

“We have had  Government Ministers oversee the board the court found to be not properly constituted. The Ministers did not know that the board was illegal? We had Broomes, Volda Lawrence, Amna Ally and now Keith Scott. We have to get it right for our workers,” Downer stated.

He also questioned how La Bennett, a former Judge and Ogle did not know that the previous board was unconstitutional.

Dower plans to approach the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) to have the funds utilised by the board under question, returned to Government.

More in this category

Sports

BCB/Pepsi 50-Overs Tournament Albion CC, Port Mourant CC, Rose Hall Canje CC, Young Warriors CC register victories

BCB/Pepsi 50-Overs Tournament Albion CC, Port Mourant CC, Rose Hall...

Oct 11, 2018

The Berbice Cricket Board on Saturday last started another cricket tournament for the year when it hosted the first round of the Pepsi 50-Overs Tournament. The Tournament is being contested by...
Read More
UDFA, MSC meet tonight to plot course for GTT Senior Football League resumption

UDFA, MSC meet tonight to plot course for GTT...

Oct 11, 2018

Ramnaresh Sarwan bats with BCB for 2nd successive year to host U-17 Tourney

Ramnaresh Sarwan bats with BCB for 2nd successive...

Oct 11, 2018

Final match in 1st half of Regional Super50 Jaguars clash with Volcanoes today at BLA

Final match in 1st half of Regional Super50...

Oct 11, 2018

GABF’s vandalised signboard fixed

GABF’s vandalised signboard fixed

Oct 11, 2018

Hamilton Green 9-A-Side Inter-Ward/ Village Cup Ten days to go

Hamilton Green 9-A-Side Inter-Ward/ Village Cup...

Oct 11, 2018

Features/Columnists

  • Jordan’s sticky wicket

    The Stabroek News has received a broadside from the Minister of Finance. The minister, responding to a recent editorial... more

Kaieteur-News-Cartoon-Sept.-30-2018

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]