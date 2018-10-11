Trade union board non-existent one year after court ruling against Govt.

There is deep worry that hundreds of workers will continue to be affected by the absence of the Trade Union Recognition and Certification Board (TURCB).

In 2017, the board which was put in place shortly after the Coalition administration took power in 2015, was deemed not to have been established in accordance with existing laws.

President of the National Mine Workers’ Union of Guyana (NMWUG), Sherwyn Downer said the continued silence on the constitution of a new board is of deep concern for several workers across the country.

Downer’s union had matters engaging the attention of the board when the High Court decision was handed down in November 2017.

NMWUG was seeking the right to represent workers at the Rusal-owned Bauxite Company of Guyana Incorporated (BCGI) and the St. Mary Quarry which is operated by Toolsie Persaud Ltd.

Without board approval, the union cannot legally represent workers, collect fees and perform other legal functions under the Trade Union Recognition Act.

“For almost a year, we cannot get labour matters addressed at the level of the board. The Minister of Labour, Keith Scott needs to be reassigned to a different Ministry as he is failing to carry out his functions as the Minister. Not having this board properly in place is trampling on the rights of hundreds of workers to representation,” Downer stated.

The Federation of Independent Trade Unions of Guyana (FITUG) had moved to the court on the grounds that it was not consulted when the board was established by former Minister within the Ministry of Social Protection, Simona Broomes.

Further, FITUG was not consulted when the decision was taken to reduce its representatives on the board from two to one. The court ruling was made by Justice Sandil Kissoon.

Up until October, 2017, the board was chaired by Justice Claudette La Bennett and included representatives from the Consultative Association of Guyanese Industry Limited (CAGI) and the Guyana Trades Union Congress (GTUC) and FITUG.

Chief Labour Officer, Charles Ogle served as the Secretary of the Board.

Dower pointed out that the silence of GTUC on the matter is also troubling for industrial relations in Guyana.

“We have had Government Ministers oversee the board the court found to be not properly constituted. The Ministers did not know that the board was illegal? We had Broomes, Volda Lawrence, Amna Ally and now Keith Scott. We have to get it right for our workers,” Downer stated.

He also questioned how La Bennett, a former Judge and Ogle did not know that the previous board was unconstitutional.

Dower plans to approach the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) to have the funds utilised by the board under question, returned to Government.