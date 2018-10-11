Rape trial ends in hung jury

Latest update October 11th, 2018 12:59 AM
The trial of Joel Patterson who is accused of raping an eleven year old girl ended yesterday with a hung jury.
Patterson, who was on trial before Justice Jo Ann Barlow and a 12 member jury, pleaded not guilty to the charges which alleged that between September 1, 2016 and November 14, 2016, he engaged in sexual penetration with the minor.
Between that period, Patterson is alleged to have sexually molested the child twice.
Hence, he was charged with two counts of the offence. In relation to both counts, the jury returned a not guilty verdict in the proportion 6-6. Consequently, Patterson was informed by the trial judge that the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) will decide if, and when he will face retrial.
Patterson was represented by Attorney-at-Law Maxwell McKay. The case for the State was presented by Prosecutors Seeta Bishundial and Tiffini Lyken.
The trial took place at the High Court in Georgetown.
