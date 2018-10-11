Latest update October 11th, 2018 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Hamilton Green 9-A-Side Inter-Ward/ Village Cup Ten days to go

Oct 11, 2018 Sports 0

In just ten days time, the thirty-two invited teams will have the opportunity to battle for the coveted first prize of $400,000 and the championship trophy compliments of the Ministry of Citizenship.
This is according to Co-ordinator of the Hamilton Green 9-a-side Inter-Ward/ Village Cup, former player and coach, Lennox Arthur, which is being held to commemorate the 84th Birth Anniversary of the former Guyana Prime Minister and Mayor of Georgetown.
The community of Den Amstel situated on the West Coast of Demerara is the venue for what is already being touted to be one of the most eagerly anticipated sporting events on the West Side and is set to kick off on October 21.
Arthur said over $700,000 in prize monies, trophies and gifts will be awarded to the respective winners and outstanding performances at the end of the tournament which will be run on a knockout basis with the final set to be played on November 11, at the Den Amstel Community Centre ground.
The runner-up will be awarded $200,000 and trophy through the goodwill of John Fernandes Ltd, while third and fourth place finishers will receive $60,000 and $40,000 respectively along with the Techno Mills and Courtney Benn Construction Services trophies in that order.
All four top finishers will receive hampers compliments of Ricks & Sari Industries, while the Highest Goalscorer, will walk away with a Lazy Boy Chair courtesy of A.H&L Kissoon and a Dinette Set compliment of China Trading.
The Most Valuable Player will be awarded a special prize from Techno Mills.
Among the other sponsors on board are: IPA, Alfro Alphonso, Sattaur Gafoor, Ansa McAl, Top Brandz Distributors, MACORP, Cummings Electrical, Ready Mix, BK International and New Thriving Restaurant.
Meanwhile, the Organisers have released the fixtures for the first three days of action with the winners advancing to the next round.
On October 21:
Mahaica versus Herstelling @15:00hrs
Central Mackenzie vs. Mahaicony @15:30hrs
Puoderoyen vs. Lama Dam @16:00hrs
Uitvlugt vs. Liliendaal @16:30hrs
Den Amstel vs. West Side Masters @17:00hrs
On October 28:
Timehri vs. Wales @15:00hrs
Mocha vs. Kitty @15:30hrs
Jetty vs. Kuru Kururu @ 16:00hrs
Crane vs. Agricola @16:30hrs
Bagotsville vs. Soesdyke @17:00hrs
On November 4:
De Kindren vs. Plaisance @15:00hrs
Vergenoegen vs. Newtown Kitty @ 15:30hrs
Zeelugt vs. Tucville @16:00hrs
Sara Lodge vs. Buxton @16:30hrs
Goed Fortuin vs. Sophia @17:00hrs
Sparta Family vs. Alexander Village @17:30hrs

More in this category

Sports

BCB/Pepsi 50-Overs Tournament Albion CC, Port Mourant CC, Rose Hall Canje CC, Young Warriors CC register victories

BCB/Pepsi 50-Overs Tournament Albion CC, Port Mourant CC, Rose Hall...

Oct 11, 2018

The Berbice Cricket Board on Saturday last started another cricket tournament for the year when it hosted the first round of the Pepsi 50-Overs Tournament. The Tournament is being contested by...
Read More
UDFA, MSC meet tonight to plot course for GTT Senior Football League resumption

UDFA, MSC meet tonight to plot course for GTT...

Oct 11, 2018

Ramnaresh Sarwan bats with BCB for 2nd successive year to host U-17 Tourney

Ramnaresh Sarwan bats with BCB for 2nd successive...

Oct 11, 2018

Final match in 1st half of Regional Super50 Jaguars clash with Volcanoes today at BLA

Final match in 1st half of Regional Super50...

Oct 11, 2018

GABF’s vandalised signboard fixed

GABF’s vandalised signboard fixed

Oct 11, 2018

Hamilton Green 9-A-Side Inter-Ward/ Village Cup Ten days to go

Hamilton Green 9-A-Side Inter-Ward/ Village Cup...

Oct 11, 2018

Features/Columnists

  • Jordan’s sticky wicket

    The Stabroek News has received a broadside from the Minister of Finance. The minister, responding to a recent editorial... more

Kaieteur-News-Cartoon-Sept.-30-2018

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]