Guyana on course for three-hand titles

Guyana male and female three-hand teams are well in the hunt for gold at the World Council of Dominoes Federation Inc tournament which is currently underway at the Carifesta Sports Complex.

The Guyanese men have won three sittings while their female counterparts have won two and have placed second in three sittings so far.

Results in the four-hand so far are; Barbados beat Guyana 94-44; St. Lucia overcame USA 120-15; Antigua and Barbuda 98- Anguilla 42; Guyana 87-USA 57; Barbados 70-Antigua 66; St. Lucia 103-Anguilla 33.

Three-hand male; Antigua 80, St. Lucia 75 and USA 63; Barbados 83, Guyana 68 and Anguilla 66, Guyana 80, Antigua 76 and USA 65, Barbados 73, Anguilla 86 and St. Lucia 65; Guyana 75, Barbados 76 and USA 60, St. Lucia 82, Anguilla 65 and Antigua 61; Antigua 76, St. Lucia 72 and Guyana 69; USA 80, Barbados 65 and Anguilla 16; Guyana 82, St. Lucia 72 and USA 68; Antigua 75, Anguilla 73 and Barbados 61; Barbados 81, Antigua 68 and St. Lucia 76; Anguilla 78, Guyana 69 and USA 66; Barbados 74, St. Lucia 69 and USA 64; Anguilla 80, Antigua 74 and Guyana 69.

Female; Barbados 83, Guyana 73 and Anguilla 70, USA 95, Guyana 79 and Antigua 63; USA 74, Guyana 73 and Barbados 72; Anguilla 77, Antigua 77 and St. Lucia 64; Guyana 74, St. Lucia 71 and Antigua 69, Barbados 79, Antigua 79 and USA 62; Guyana 83, St. Lucia 75 and USA 58; Anguilla 83, St. Lucia 75 and USA 58; Anguilla 81, Antigua 76 and Barbados 73; USA 80, Guyana 75 and Anguilla 55; Barbados 83, Antigua 74 and St. Lucia 62; Guyana 79, Anguilla 72 and Antigua 69; Barbados 80, USA 69 and St. Lucia 52.

Among the top players for Guyana are Yonette Christmas, who have so far chalked up 91 games and is in line for the MVP, Claire Benjamin 32, Rawle Peters 63 and Karen Norville 29. (Zaheer Mohamed)