GMRSC’s IGNITE Hand-in-Hand and ExxonMobil confirms support for National Championships

Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club’s (GMR&SC) ‘Ignite’ National championship is set for November 10th & 11th at the South Dakota Circuit and it will also serve as the final leg of the Seaboard Marine Caribbean Motor Racing Championships (CMRC) 2018 which will be hosted in collaboration with the Department of Tourism within the Ministry of Business.

Yesterday, Hand-in-Hand Insurance Company; Guyana’s longest established property insurers, along with oil and gas giants, ExxonMobil, confirmed their very welcomed sponsorship for the packed two-day meet.

ExxonMobil’s Nicholas Yearwood made the presentation to GMRSC’s Sherry Gonsalves at the sponsor’s office on New Market Street, while Business Development Manager of Hand-in-Hand Insurance Company; Savita Singh, gifted the club’s representative Saurica Singh with her company’s contribution yesterday at the head office on Avenue of the Republic.

Singh expressed pleasure in her company being given the opportunity to contribute to the fast growing sport in Guyana and noted her anticipation to witness firsthand the usually very much subscribed National Championships next month.

The anticipated event is expected to see the culmination of the 2018 season of the CMRC championship for the Groups 1-5 as well as the Superstocks and SR3 radicals along with the local classes including the Superstock motorcycles.

The overseas competition will see drivers from Barbados, Trinidad and Tobago (T&T), Jamaica and Canada.

Tickets are on sale at the GMRSC office on Thomas Lands at a cost of $2500, children $1000.