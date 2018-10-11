GABF’s vandalised signboard fixed

Weeks after the Main Street signboard depicting the victorious Guyanese men’s team that won the nation’s first Caribbean Championship in June this year had been vandalised, the Guyana Amateur Basketball Federation (GABF) in collaboration with Impressions, have restored the vinyl that had been ripped off.

In an invited comment, head of the GABF, Nigel Hinds, had posited that he was saddened by the act and pledged to do all in his power to have the sign up again as soon as possible.

“Not only is it an injustice to the basketball community but it is also a slap in the face of Guyana because the young men were representing the state. It is also disrespect to all the supporters of the basketball including the government and corporate community,” Hinds further stated.

Hinds thanked Impressions and all stakeholders for their contribution and support of basketball locally.