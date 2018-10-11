Female pedal cyclist killed 17 years after losing daughter in road accident

Seventeen years after losing her little daughter in a road accident, a 49-year-old mother was killed at around 07.45 hrs yesterday in a collision with a motorcyclist.

The accident occurred on the Nigg Public Road, Corentyne, Berbice.

Dead is Gaitrie Armogan of Lot 180, Second Street Nigg, New Housing Scheme (Post Office Street) while the rider of the motorcycle CH 2690, Arvin Ramnarace, 20 of Lot 105 Chesney, Berbice is hospitalised and in a stable condition at the New Amsterdam Hospital.

In a CCTV surveillance footage seen by this publication, Ramnarace was heading east along the northern side of the Nigg Public road when Armogan, proceeding west on her bicycle, also on the northern side, turned south into the path of the motorcycle and crashed.

Both cyclists were taken to Port Mourant Hospital, where Armogan was pronounced dead and Ramnarace was transferred to the New Amsterdam Hospital.

At Armogan’s home, her husband, son and other relatives were still in shock at the news. They stated that the woman left home to purchase pastries from a shop along the public road located just a few meters away from where she was struck. In the CCTV footage it appeared that she had already made her purchase and was heading home when the accident occurred.

Her husband, Gopaul Singh, stated that a relative called to ask if his wife was at home and then revealed that an accident had occurred on the public road.

“I went out on the road and I see the bicycle but I didn’t see she and the police tell me she deh Port Mourant Hospital so at that point I went straight to the hospital and when I saw her she was already dead”, the man said.

He revealed that he lost his daughter in 2001 in an accident that also involved his wife.

She was riding a bicycle then too when a car collided with her cycle, instantly killing their daughter and injuring her in the process.

“In 2001 my daughter died in an accident, my wife had just picked her up from school and a man working a taxi from Canje knock her down in front the Albion Police Station. My daughter was six years old at the time”, Singh said.

He described his wife as hardworking and helpful within her community and the home.