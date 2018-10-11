De town Clown and de Clown Clerk want mek Guyana a circus

When Jagdeo was President he do some things that people only use to read about in dem story bout Africa. In Africa dem got leaders who just like Jagdeo. Dem get rich because dem tek wha didn’t belong to dem.

De Clown Clerk is like dem African leaders. He even look like dem. He sell wha is not he own and pocket de money. Then he lease government land and when that done he tun he attention to de money wha de city council does collect.

De man get so much that if he did stay there fuh two more years he woulda own de whole of Georgetown. Dem boys seh that imagine he only had control of Georgetown and he own so much, imagine if he had control of de whole country like Jagdeo, he woulda mek Jagdeo look like a schoolboy.

Is only in de past couple weeks people start to talk. Dem boys seh when people talk bad things bout you, you does shame and people talk nuff bad things about de Clown Clerk. That is when de man play a master stroke.

He go pun TV and tell anybody who would listen that he `couldn’t thief any money because de council never had money.

That is Jagdeo own slang when people tell he that he raid de treasury. He seh de treasury didn’t got nutten.

People do believe when dem hear de leader seh dem don’t have money in de treasury. Wha people don’t know is as fast as de money go in de treasury dem same leaders does pinch it out.

Is no different wid dem city councils. As fast as de money go in dem treasury is de same speed it flying out. De garbage collectors couldn’t get pay because dem had to get nuff money and if de council did mek mistake and pay dem then no money woulda lef fuh de Clown Clerk to help heself.

And that is only part of de action. Yesterday, de City treasurer put de Clown Clerk in even more trouble. She tell de commission that de money system had nuff loopholes. She seh when de council collect money from de time de treasury department pass over money to anodda department was difficult fuh anybody to track it.

Dem boys seh is now dem understand why de council books couldn’t get audit. No auditor coulda find receipts fuh nuff transaction including renting of council properties and leasing of council land because all that money gone in de Clown Clerk and de Town Clown pockets.

Talk half and watch how Guyana becoming a circus.