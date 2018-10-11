Businessman beaten, son shot in the mouth during Berbice home invasion – three held

Bandits shot a businessman’s son in the mouth and beat his 52-year-old father during a brazen robbery at the family’s Cromarty Farm, Berbice residence at around 18.00 hrs yesterday.

Balram Kumar, 24, was shot to the face and battered by one of three masked intruders, while his father, Deeraj Kumar, was broadsided in his head and about his body by another bandit armed with a cutlass.

They have been admitted to the Anamayah Memorial Hospital.

The robbers escaped with a bag containing some $200,000 and a further $80,000. Police in B’ Division confirmed that three persons are presently in police custody.

The family operates a grocery and the businessman’s wife, Asha Kumar, 48, stated that she was preparing dinner for her son when she heard her husband moaning and yelling “ow, ow, ayuh na beat meh”.

She immediately ran to the back door.

“When me run to the back door me see the men dem ah run in so me talk in me mind this is bandit so me run to me back yard and hide and while me ah hide me hear. Dem go in the kitchen and ask meh son if he belly full and then me hear how dem start beat meh son and a next one got me husband outside and a broadside he with the cutlass.”

Mrs. Kumar said that her son was shot to the mouth during the ordeal while the men, who were masked, demanded cash and jewellery. They ransacked the shop and home and found a bag containing $200,000 and also pocketed the day’s sales of $80,000 along with hand band her son had on. The men eventually fled through a nearby mud track.

Meanwhile, an eyewitness said he noticed three men entering the business attired in dark clothing and armed with cutlasses and a gun.

“Around like 6:30 I hear something like a fire cracker and when I peep I see three persons like bandit at the house deh. Like dem go in, come out and then go in back. Dem spend like an hour at the people house and dem beat up the man and the son.”

Over the past four days there has been a spate of serious robberies on the Corentyne. On Sunday a family was robbed and teenager was raped, while on Monday night a family in Black Bush Polder was robbed of $7 M and was also beaten. Just yesterday a pensioner of Letterkenny was robbed of $15,000 and also beaten by a lone intruder.