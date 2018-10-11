BCB/Pepsi 50-Overs Tournament Albion CC, Port Mourant CC, Rose Hall Canje CC, Young Warriors CC register victories

The Berbice Cricket Board on Saturday last started another cricket tournament for the year when it hosted the first round of the Pepsi 50-Overs Tournament. The Tournament is being contested by Berbice’s eleven First Division Teams on a Round Robin basis. The Teams are divided into two zones with Zone A consisting of six teams and five teams in Zone B. Albion Community Centre, Port Mourant Cricket Club, Rose Hall Canje Cricket Club and Young Warriors Cricket Club all registered victories in the first round of matches. Rose Hall Town Gizmos & Gadgets Cricket Team drew the Bye, while the Blairmont Community Centre vs West Berbice match was postponed due to the Elizabeth Styles Under-21 Tournament Final.

At the No.69 Ground, former Berbice batsman Kandasammy Surujnarine stroked a majestic 132 which included thirteen boundaries as Albion Community Centre amassed 236 all out. Kevin Umroa supported with 38 as Omesh Khemraj 3 for 26, Latchman Roopchand 2 for 42 and Naeem Yacoob 2 for 17 bowled well for Upper Corentyne. In response, the home team were bowled out for 196 in 46.2 Overs as Devendra Budhoo 71, Terrence Budhoo 36, Latchman Roopchand 18 and Lakeram Latchman17 batted well. Bowling for Albion Community Centre, Mahendra Chaitram 4 for 33, Karran Arjpaul 2 for 48 and Kevin Umroa 2 for 25 bowled well.

At the Rose Hall Canje Welfare Ground, the home team created a major upset by defeating Tucber Park Cricket Club by 4 wickets. Rose Hall Canje bowled the visitors for 165 in 47 Overs with Clifford Lindie 26 and Quacy Mickle 21 being the principal scorers. Ameer Rahaman 2 for 21 and Balram Samaroo 2 for 30 were the best bowlers for Rose Hall Canje, who in reply raced to 166 for 6 from 31-Overs. Attaching opener Martin Singh was unbeaten on 97, while Samaroo supported with 46. Devon Clements took 3 for 20 in a losing cause for Tucber Park.

Port Mourant Cricket Club defeated Skeldon Cricket Club by six wickets at the Scottsburg Ground. Scores as follows: Scottsburg 95 all out in 31 Overs; G. Ramnarine 31 and A; Hussain 29 not out; Mahendra Charran 3 for 21, Madan Budram 3 for 18 and D. Cameron 2 for 16. Port Mourant Cricket Club 98 for 4 in 27-Overs; Joshua Ramsammy 20, Madan Budram 14 and T. Carmichael 11 not out; Junior Reid 2 for 23.

At the Cumberland Ground, the Young Warriors Cricket Club making a welcome return to Berbice First Division Cricket, defeated Police Cricket Club by 65 runs. Young Warriors Cricket Club 169 all out in 41 Overs with Kassim Khan 79, Seon Hetmyer 24 and Suresh Dhanai 16 being the top scorers as Jamal Jarvis 3 for 30 and Brentnol Woolford 3 for 2 bowled well for the lawmen. In reply, Police Cricket Club were bowled out for 104 in 29 Overs as only Delbert Hicks 36 and Brentnol Woolford 12 reached double figures. Kassim Khan 3 for 21, Trevlon Stanislaus 3 for 15 and Linden Austin 2 for 19 were the main bowlers who destroyed the Police batting line up.

The Tournament continued this Saturday with the following matches:

Blairmont Cricket Club vs Tucber Park Cricket Club @ Cumberland

Police Cricket Club vs West Berbice Cricket Association @ Bath

Young Warriors Cricket Club vs Rose Hall Canje Cricket Club @ Rose Hall Canje

Albion Cricket Club vs Port Mourant Cricket Club @ Port Mourant

Rose Hall Town Gizmos & Gadgets vs Upper Corentyne Cricket Assoc @ No. 69