Woman, 70, trailed, robbed and then shot

Elderly woman’s bandaged arm

An elderly woman who was accompanying her husband to refill their water was shot, during a robbery which occurred in front of Nimbus Water Guyana at 79 Laluni and Albert Streets, Queenstown, about 13:15 hours, yesterday.
Camera footage from Nimbus showed a man wearing a pink shirt and yellow hat loitering outside of the business while the woman’s car, Toyota Rush, was parked in front of the business. While her husband went to refill water, the loiterer circled the car and grabbed the woman’s bag through the window of her car.
When she resisted, he shot her on her arm, then left the scene on a bike ridden by a man who appeared to be his accomplice.
Police believe that the robbers followed the couple from a bank, from where the man and wife withdrew cash. The police are currently investigating the matter, which cost the couple an undisclosed sum and the woman’s cellular phone.
The elderly woman was taken to the hospital later that afternoon and received treatment for her injury. Her condition is regarded as stable.

The robber circling the vehicle shortly before shooting the woman.

 

 

Kaieteur-News-Cartoon-Sept.-30-2018

