Shortage of staff continues to plague E’bo Health Care

The shortage of staff within the Public Health Sector in Region Two [Pomeroon Supenaam], continues to have a negative effect on the service provided to residents on the Essequibo Coast. This information was disclosed by the Chairman of the Health and Sanitation Committee, Arnold Adams, during a recent interview.
The Suddie Public Hospital is the largest hospital within the Pomeroon/Supenaam Region. Apart from servicing persons living on the Essequibo Coast, the hospital services also extends to persons living on the Wakenaam Island in the Essequibo River.

Chairman of the Health and Sanitation Committee, Region Two, Arnold Adams

Adams revealed, however, that there is a shortage of medical staff within the various departments at the Suddie Public Hospital, and there is also an urgent need for technical staff.
The Charity Hospital, on the other hand, which services the residents of the Pomeroon and even parts of Region One, is also short of staff, according to Adams.
He added, “The health system is not improving. There are nurses frustrated and then some nurses employed by the ministry are not coming in to work. They are taking more days off than allotted to them. At the Charity Hospital, there is one person doing sometimes three to four jobs. At Suddie, there’s a need for stores keeping and stocks clerk.”
Quite often, the poor services provided by the health institutions throughout the Essequibo Region, are highlighted at the level of the Regional Democratic Council.

The Suddie Public Hospital

Adams believes that the shortage of staff at these various health institutions has a direct bearing on the poor quality of service being rendered to residents. During an earlier interview with this publication Adams said, “Persons often visit these hospitals and are forced to wait hours before they can be treated, primarily because there is one person with multiple responsibilities.
“Before the staff could complete one task, he or she has to attend to another and this really paves the way to sluggish services.”
According to Adams, doctors should be placed at the key health centres along the coast.
He noted, however, that some of the health centers were built to accommodate doctors, but were never furnished.
Commenting on Wakapoa, which is located in the Pomeroon, Adams explained, “There is a doctor residence built in Wakapoa but not furnished. The resident doctor lives some six miles away and when there are emergencies there is no motor on the health boat.”

