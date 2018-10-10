Regional Super50… Another Barnwell fifty lifts Jaguars to 7-Wkt win over Canada

By Sean Devers in Trinidad

Led by another fifty from Chris Barnwell (99), Guyana Jaguars romped to a second win from three matches when they beat Canada by seven wickets last night at the Brian Lara Academy in their Regional Super50 match which was reduced to 47-overs due to a 90-minute late start due to rain to move to 9 points.

Canada reached 202-9 when their 47 overs expired thanks to an elegant 88 decorated with seven fours and three sixes off 110 balls from 29-year-old Navneet Dhaliwal.

Dhaliwal shared in a 59-run sixth wicket stand with David Jacobs who made 44 from 66 balls with three boundaries before putting on 45 for the third wicket with Harsh Thaker (11) and 43 for the fourth wicket with Nitish Kumar (14).

Off-Spinner Ramaal Lewis (2-30), Clinton Pestano (2-30) and Raymon Reifer (2-33) bowled well for the Jaguars who reached 204-3 in reply with Barnwell leading the way with 99 from 77 balls with seven fours and four-sixes. He added 153 with Reifer who made 50 from 47 balls with three fours and a six.

The pair got support from Chanderpaul Hemraj who clobbered seven fours in a 22-ball 33 and featured in a 49-run opening stand with Trevon Griffith who made 12.

The Jaguars began their run chase like a house on fire when Griffith clipped Romesh Don for four, while Chanderpaul Hemraj, on the back of an unbeaten 103 in the last match, took a liking to fellow Guyanese Jason Heyliger and plundered him for six boundaries in the third over.

Griffith launched into Brar and smashed him for four but got an under edge trying to pull Don and was bowled by Canada’s leading bowler as the left-arm quick captured his 11th scalp of the tournament before the 50 was posted in the sixth over with a wide.

Skipper Leon Johnson (1) played around one that kept low and was bowled by Brar at 51-2 and without addition to the score Hemraj, who leaves the team today, tried to hook the lively Don and was taken at short-fine leg.

Barnwell with 61 not out in his last innings was joined by Reifer and the pair consolidated the position with a responsible and mature performance.

Watched by not more than 15 fans on a cold and windy night, Barnwell hit Don for four and lofted Brar for an effortless six over long-on, while Reifer steered Salam Nazar for four.

The in-form DCC all-rounder greeted Dhaliwal with a brutal off-drive for four and demonstrated wonderful shot selection as the fourth wicket partnership flourished.

The 31-year-old Barnwell reached his seventh fifty and second in a row with an exquisitely timed punch down the ground for four and his landmark was achieved from 47 balls with five fours and six.

When Don was brought back Reifer pushed him past his ankles for four as the 150 and 100 partnership came up in the 24th over.

Barnwell dumped Kumar into the stands and smashed Nazar for four, while Reifer joined in the runs feast by depositing the spinner for six, leaving 11 to win and Reifer to one for his fifth fifty and Barnwell needing 12 for his maiden ton.

Reifer reached his 50 with a single and Barnwell finished off the game with a six and a four.

Earlier, the North Americans elected to bat on a flat track and fast outfield in hazy sunshine and Rodrigo Thomas clipped Pestano for four, while Dhaliwal drove Reifer imperiously past mid-off for four before hooking Pestano for four.

Thomas (5) edged Reifer to second slip at 14-1, while a run later Pestano had Bhavindu Adhihetty taken at first slip for a duck.

Dhaliwal hit Reifer for a couple on boundaries over wide mid-on in the sixth over before hammering Rifer for two more pugnacious boundaries in his next over.

Harsh Thaker steered Shepherd to third man to post the 50 in 10 overs before Dhaliwal dumped Sherfane Rutherford over long-off for six.

Thaker pulled a short ball from Shepherd to Rutherford at deep square-leg at 59-3.

Dhaliwal cut Shepherd for four and drove him straight for boundaries before Nitish Kumar (14) was run out at 103-4 after the 100 was posted in 22 overs.

Dhaliwal oozed confidence and the elegant Indian born soon reached his fourth 50 at this level and third from four matches in this tournament from 57 balls with five fours and two sixes and along with Jacobs to build a sold partnership as Jacobs found the gaps and rotated the strike with sensible batting and offered the free flowing Dhaliwal excellent support.

When five away from his highest score 93 at this level, Dhaliwal skied Reifer to point where Lewis held a stupendous catch running back and diving full length to end another superb exhibition of batting and leave the score on 162-5.

It was soon 176-6 when Ruvindu Gunasekera (5) was removed by Lewis who bowled Jacobs at 188-7 before Heyliger (6) was run out and Sukhdeep Brar (8) was bowled by Pestano as the overs expired.

The Jaguars oppose defending Champions Windwards Volcanoes from 14:00hrs tomorrow at the Brian Lara Academy in their next game.

Meanwhile, Rain forced a no-result in the Group A match of the Regional Super50 between Windies B and Windward Islands Volcanoes at Queen’s Park Oval here yesterday.

Scores: WINDIES B 220 off 48.4 overs (Keagan Simmons 57, Tevin Imlach 43, Kimani Melius 33, Kirstan Kallicharan 29; Alick Athanaze 3-49).

VOLCANOES 49 without loss off seven overs (Devon Smith 27 not out).