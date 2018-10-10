Mothers’ Union makes history electing Guyana as president

Mothers’ Union made history last week by electing its first ever Worldwide President from outside the British Isles.

A record number of Mothers’ Union leaders from across the globe voted for Sheran Harper, who hails from Guyana, to represent and lead the 142-year-old movement’s four million membership in 84 countries.

Sheran Harper is the wife of former West Indies cricketer, Roger Harper.

“I am delighted to accept the role of Worldwide President for the new triennium. I feel very excited and privileged and I extend my heartfelt gratitude to our members who voted to make this dream a reality,” says Harper, who will take up her new position in January 2019.

These elections were undertaken under the revised Constitution, approved by the Privy Council in April 2018, designed to ensure that the governance meets the latest standards required, and that the Board truly reflects the global nature of the movement.

In addition, 11 Trustees have been elected from within 11 zones worldwide, five from the Provinces within Britain and Ireland and six from outside.

The Board will also have the flexibility to appoint four trustees with specific skill sets to compliment the experience and expertise of the elected members. “We are extremely excited with the results.

“Not only will Sheran bring her global expertise, but we have a Board that is rich in diversity with eight different nationalities and also for the first time includes a man,” says Mothers’ Union’s Chief Executive, Bev Jullien.

The current Worldwide President, Lynne Tembey, has overseen the constitutional changes together with the current Board, and she will continue in post until the end of December 2018.

She says, “I thank God for his abundant blessings and his unfailing loving guidance. I pray that the Lord will continue to guide members and leaders everywhere and especially Sheran and the new Worldwide Board as they take up leadership of the Worldwide Mothers’ Union for the coming three years.”

Harper is proud to be leading an organisation that is making a difference in the lives of over three quarters of a million people worldwide.

“Mothers’ Union is as relevant today as it was 142 years ago as the call to support families globally is now even greater. We are working alongside governments and other organisations in tackling issues which affect families wherever they are.

“In remote areas where there is no access to social services, it is often Mothers’ Union that is leading the way,” she says.