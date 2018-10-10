Latest update October 10th, 2018 12:58 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Master trainers to help improve maths performance

Oct 10, 2018 News 0

Two of the Master Trainers signing their contracts in the presence of colleagues, Minister of Education, Ms. Nicolette Henry; Permanent Secretary, Ms. Adele Clarke; and GSEIP Project Coordinator, Mr. Jimmy Bhojedat.

Mathematics Master Trainers yesterday signed contracts to begin working with mathematics teachers across the 10 Administrative Regions. This move comes as part of the Ministry of Education’s effort to improve the delivery of the subject and ultimately the mathematics performance among students at the secondary level within the public education system.
This venture is one that falls under the Guyana Secondary Education Improvement Project [GSEIP], according to GSEIP Project Coordinator, Mr. Jimmy Bhojedat.
There will be 29 Master Trainers tasked with firstly training over 600 mathematics teachers within the regions. Following this period of training, the teachers will undergo a period of mentoring and coaching.
And Bhojedat noted that yesterday’s activity represented yet another significant milestone for GSEIP and for the Education Ministry.
Senior Education Officer [Mathematics], Mr. Ameer Ali, said that the Master Trainers comprise of some of the best and brightest mathematics teachers at the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate [CSEC} and Grade Six level.
He explained that some of the Master Trainers are lecturers at the Cyril Potter College of Education [CPCE], University of Guyana or have attained over 10 years of experience teaching the subject.
Ali said that the Master Trainers will be required to go into schools, work with teachers and guide them using material from the mathematics kits that have already been distributed to schools across Guyana.
He said that based on observations made by the Master Trainers, they can host developmental sessions with teachers or it can be done regionally. This, he said, will occur for the next two years.
Minister of Education, Ms. Nicolette Henry, congratulated the Master Trainers for taking up the leadership role to move the education sector forward and take it to a better place particularly as it relates to the delivery of mathematics and students’ performance in the subject.
She said that it is important that teachers understand delivery and content so that students can leave school with a good understanding of the principles that govern mathematics.
With the work to be done by the Master Trainers, Minister Henry said that she trusts that there will be improved performance and outcomes not only in test scores but in behavioural patterns towards mathematics.
Further, Minister Henry said that she is pleased that there are male Master Trainers involved in the project since their presence would have a greater impact along the gender spectrum as it relates to male underperformance particularly in the secondary school level.

 

More in this category

Sports

Regional Super50… Another Barnwell fifty lifts Jaguars to 7-Wkt win over Canada

Regional Super50… Another Barnwell fifty lifts Jaguars to 7-Wkt...

Oct 10, 2018

By Sean Devers in Trinidad In association with Regal, Vnet, Noble House Seafoods & Cascadia Hotel Led by another fifty from Chris Barnwell (99), Guyana Jaguars romped to a second win from three...
Read More
Guyana Fitness Games Health and Fitness Expo on this weekend

Guyana Fitness Games Health and Fitness Expo on...

Oct 10, 2018

BCB/Elizabeth Styles Under-21 tourney… Blairmont Community Centre defeat Rose Hall Town Gizmos & Gadgets to reclaim title

BCB/Elizabeth Styles Under-21 tourney…...

Oct 10, 2018

Is the Anna Regina Town Council proud of this?

Is the Anna Regina Town Council proud of this?

Oct 10, 2018

BCB 2018 Cricket Season… Albion, RHT Bakewell to clash in historic Raffik 100-Ball 2nd Division Final today

BCB 2018 Cricket Season… Albion, RHT...

Oct 10, 2018

GUYOIL,Tradewind Tankers School Football League… Lodge and Bishop’s High highlight match day number two

GUYOIL,Tradewind Tankers School Football...

Oct 10, 2018

Features/Columnists

Kaieteur-News-Cartoon-Sept.-30-2018

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]