Lethem man crashes on bridge and dies

Worried friends and others at the scene of the accident Monday night.

A Lethem man is dead after he crashed his motorcycle into a pick-up. Killed is Sylvester De Mendonca, also known as Junior Atkinson.
According to reports, the 24-year-old died on the St. Ignatius bridge in Region Nine after colliding with a pickup that was crossing from the opposite direction at the same time.
Reports said that the fatal accident occured about 21:20hrs.
Lethem is a town that borders Brazil.
The motorcycle was said to be unregistered.
According to police, the motorcycle was proceeding north along the St Ignatius public road at a fast rate of speed and upon approaching the bridge collided with the pickup.
The bridge can only accommodate one vehicle at a time.
He was examined by a doctor who pronounced him dead at the scene of the accident.
His body was picked up and conveyed to the Lethem Public Hospital mortuary where it is awaiting a post mortem examination.
The driver of the pick-up, Ramesh Barker, 45, is said to be in custody assisting with the investigation.

The damaged motorcycle

 

 

