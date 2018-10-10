Is the Anna Regina Town Council proud of this?

By Franklin Wilson

On a recent visit to the Cinderella County, the largest of the three counties in Guyana, it is clear as day that many, if not all of the persons in charge of facilities in and around this nation are not at all concerned about the real development of their people.

The dilapidated state of buildings (Community Centers & stands) and the neglected conditions of grounds underscores the thinking of these elected officials whose primary focus should be the empowerment of its people by having facilities that are habitable for use by the young, not so young and elder citizens.

This is not an issue that is by any means new to us but needs to be relooked at once again, and we intend to do just that by highlighting the state of facilities under the care of the Municipalities and NDC’s.

The Town of Anna Regina is now 48 years old and the main ground there is a shameful sight to behold. It is a big facility that is used mainly for cricket and football. Last Sunday saw the Essequibo/Pomeroon Football Association kicking off its second league for the year, but this one will see the top two teams earning the right to represent the association in the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) year end Super 16 competition.

There are two stands (one new and one old) that are used by spectators to view whichever sport they choose to support. But in front of the old stand, sitting between the field and stand is an ugly stage that has been there for some years which affects fans from viewing either football or cricket.

This unthinkable stage has forced fans to view the game from the sidelines which is not necessarily the best thing for fans, officials and players. It would be interesting to find out whose brilliant idea it was to construct such a stage between the field and stand knowing fully that it would impeded the view of persons sitting in the stand.

Contemptuous lack of care and concern for its constituents be it those involved in cricket or football might be a mild way of describing the officials in charge of this facility. To compound the situation, adjacent to the side of the largest stand is a Basketball Court which has two back boards up but the surface of the court is in a sorry state with grass growing in cracks where they kind find habitation.

On enquiring from a sports administrator on how they can sit by and allow this to happen, the person said, “Well, we have been enduring this for so many years now, despite the basketball court being in that state, players will still use it as they do not have anything else to use.”

Well, this is the hilt and persons utilising the facility must now find the testicular fortitude to demand better. They must demand a total facelift of the facility which also has a commentary booth that is just laying there and in a filthy state.

The Anna Regina Community Centre Ground is beautiful, it is nestled just to the side of the Essequibo River but thick vegetation is evident from the fence of the ground to the seawalls at the side.

A semi aerial view of the facility drives home the beauty of this community jewel which must be brought back to its glory days where the people from the village and neighbouring villages can use and enjoy.

It must be lighted up and be maintained as a multi-purpose facility. It is near unthinkable to see what this and other facilities have degenerated to, all due to the lack of care and concern by our elected officials who thereafter, sees themselves as powers unto themselves and not as servants of the people.