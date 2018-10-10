GUYOIL,Tradewind Tankers School Football League… Lodge and Bishop’s High highlight match day number two

THE GUYOIL Tradewind Tankers School Football League continued Monday at the Ministry of Education (MOE) ground with two big wins for Lodge Secondary and The Bishops’ High following the rousing start on Sunday afternoon which had dominating wins for Annandale and Christianburg/Wismar Secondary, among others.

On Monday, Romeo Bradford netted a brace for Bishops’, while Malachi Richards netted the third during their team’s 3-0 win over St. Rose’s High.

Earlier in the day, Lodge inflicted a 6-0 thrashing on Dolphin with Dorwin George (14th & 55th) bagging a brace, while Thorton Gordon (53rd), Rickie Stewart (54th), Nickolas Trotman (57th) and Justin Bovel (6th) all scored one goal each in the win.

When the competition kicked off at the Carifesta Avenue location on Sunday, Annandale opened the tournament with a 4-1 win over Vergenoegen.

Omari Glasgow was on target in the 7th, 15th and 33rd minutes with Markel Matheson (3rd) opening the proceedings. For Vergenoegen, it was Romel Modus (38th) who was on target.

Christianburg were by far the biggest winners on the night after smashing Uitvlught 8-0. Tyrise Lewis was the chief destroyer with goals in the 8th, 25th and 33rd, while there was a brace from Andre Mayers (3rd, 68th), and single strikes from Jermaine Mason (27th), Randy Pickering (38th) and Felix Inniss (67th).

Charlestown beat Marian Academy via a 1-0 scoreline, thanks to Raymond Bandhu in the 31st, while Queen’s College were victors over Queenstown by a 2-1 margin.

Queen’s College scorers were Jarrell DosSantos (48th and 61st), while Queenstown had Tyrese Hart in the 33rd.