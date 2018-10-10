Guyana Fitness Games Health and Fitness Expo on this weekend

By Zaheer Mohamed

Athletes from some of the top gyms in Guyana will test their strength and fitness this weekend when the Guyana Fitness Games hosts its fourth annual Fitness Expo at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall.

The event will commence at 17:30hrs on Saturday with a cancer awareness glow walk from Genesis Fitness Gym to the Cliff Anderson Sport Hall on Homestretch Avenue, followed by a Zoomba dance party. On Sunday athletes will be engaged in the scaled cross fit competition from 15:00hrs, RX cross fit contest at 16:00hrs and the strong man competition from 18:00hrs.

Speaking at the launching of the event which was held last night at Genesis Fitness Gym, Director of Sport Christopher Jones said the National Sports Commission is pleased to be associated with the event which will help to promote healthy lifestyles among Guyanese. “Guyanese are being encouraged to be part of gym and to exercise consistently and I must say that Guyana has recently been commended for its work in the health field.”

Lucozade and Icool brand manager Errol Nelson said they are happy to be given the opportunity to be on board and congratulated Guyana Fitness Games for hosting another such event. He informed that some 52,400 cases in diabetes were reported in Guyana which is the highest in the Americas, adding that this disease can be prevented by exercise and other physical activities. He stated that their company aims to promote healthy lifestyles and encouraged the public to come out and help to make the event a successful one.

Alison Barkie Marketing Specialist of Republic Bank added that they are looking forward to a successful event, while Pollo Tropical Branch Manager Sharon Savory called on Guyanese to treat their bodies well and stressed on the importance of healthy eating habits-you are what you eat.

Also giving brief remarks were Administrative Assistant of St. Joseph Mercy Hospital Terry Mohamed and Mackeson Brand Manager Sean Abel, both expressed their pleasure to be associated with the event.

Jordana Ramsey of Guyana Fitness Games indicated that they have a total of 30 athletes participating of which 15 are females. She noted that the event has grown tremendously since it started, stating that 2017 strong man winner Donovan Dongo of Suriname will be back to compete with local athletes which entails pulling one of MACORP’s trucks. Ramsey pointed out that the proceeds from the cancer awareness walk will go towards the cancer institute of Guyana and thanked the sponsors.

Tickets cost $500 and are available at Fitness Express on Sheriff Street and Genesis Fitness Gym in Durban Street. The event is being sponsored by Ansa McAl under their Icool Water, Lucozade and Mackeson brands, Pollo Tropical, Republic Bank Ltd., MACORP, St. Joseph Mercy Hospital, Genesis Fitness Gym and Fitness Express.