GMRSC’s IGNITE… Miracle Optical confirms sponsorship for November meet

Oct 10, 2018 Sports 0

Romeo Sing (left) of Miracle optical hands over his company’s sponsorship to GMRSC’s Serika Singh.

Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club’s (GMR&SC) ‘Ignite’ National championship is set for November 10th & 11th at the South Dakota Circuit and it will also serve as the final leg of the Seaboard Marine Caribbean Motor Racing Championships (CMRC) 2018 which will be hosted in collaboration with the Department of Tourism within the Ministry of Business.
Yesterday, Miracle Optical confirmed their much needed sponsorship for the two-day meet which has been packed with much races. Handing over the cheque to GMRSC’s Serika Mohamed was Romeo Singh of the eye specialisation company.
Singh expressed pleasure in his company being given the opportunity to contribute to the fast growing sport in Guyana and noted his excitement with fast-paced interest come next month.
The anticipated event is expected to see the culmination of the 2018 season of the CMRC championship for the Groups 1-5 as well as the Superstocks and SR3 radicals along with the local classes including the Superstock motorcycles.
The overseas competition will see drivers from Barbados, Trinidad and Tobago (T&T), Jamaica and Canada.
Among the local competitors are Mark Vieira, defending Group four champion Andrew King, Danny Persaud, Rupee Shewjattan, Rameez Mohamed, Chet Singh, Shiraz Roshandin, Matthew Vieira, Raviero Tucker, Team Mohamed’s (Superbike champions), Kevin Deodass, Anand Ramchand and Adrian Fernandes.
The entities that have pledged their support to the event include GBTI, B.M. Soat, Noble House Seafood, Stag Beer, Air Services Limited, Guyoil, Palm Court, Hand-in-Hand, Ramada Hotel, Survival Supermarket, Club 704, Sheriff Security, EC Investments, Prem’s Electrical, Nexus Machinery, Mohamed’s Enterprise, Choke Gas Station, Japarts, R. Kissoon Contracting, E Networks, Miracle Opticle, Bikers’ Bar, Samaroo Investments, Innovations America and Superbet, Agriparts and KGM Security Service.

