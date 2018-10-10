Dr. Joaan Deo, Harry, Persaud excel at Suriname Invitational Golf tourney

Dr. Joaan Deo, Bridgelall Harry and Parmanand Persaud turned in commendable performances to win their respective categories at the Suriname Invitational Golf tournament which was held in Paramaribo last weekend.

Dr. Deo won the Flight A (female), while Harry won the Flight B. Dr. Deo totaled 81 gross (40 points) on day one and chalked up 79 gross (42 points) on day 2. Her Guyanese team mate Shanella Webster took the runner up spot. Bridgelall amassed 34 points on day one and 44 points the following day.

Parmanand Persaud won the long drive on day two while his team mate Philbert London won this category on day one.

Another Guyanese Videsh Persaud placed second in Flight C after scoring 36 points on day one and 34 on day two, while Troy Cadogan finished third in Flight C.

Other Guyanese that finished in the top six in their respective divisions are Patrick Prashad who placed fourth in Flight A with 72 points, Brian Hackett fourth in Flight B on 75, Ramsundar fifth on 75 and Paton George sixth with 74 points.

Speaking with Kaieteur Sport Dr. Deo said she is happy with her achievement and was always confident of doing well going into the tournament, while noting that breaking the 80-mark was the highlight for her in the tournament. She added that she will continue to work towards improving her game and is looking forward to the upcoming tournaments.