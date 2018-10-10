Collect taxes from Jagdeo and he colleagues

Nothing has changed. Is same six of one and half a dozen of de odda. Everybody hustling a dollar.

De amount of money dem politicians handle can double all dem teacher payment fuh life.

Tek Pradoville 1, Jagdeo seh he collect $100M fuh he property. Plenty of dem sell out dem own fuh de same amount.

Then when you go to Pradoville 2, de price more than double. Dem sell dem house fuh $200M. Dem mek big profit because dem boys believe nuff of dem didn’t even spend a cent to build de house.

People build it fuh dem as gift. Dem boys know fuh sure Jagdeo get more than gift including de US$500,000 chandelier.

Larry Singh get $300M in rent fuh a building he buy fuh $25M.

Rob de Earth sell he radio station fuh couple hundred million and de properties dat come wid it, including anodda man property wha dem boys hear dem covet and tek away by fraud.

All dem politician wha got big bank account all over de world, including Guyana.

Nuff of dem build mansions and driving top a de line vehicles.

De big question is wheh de money come from. A lot of people asking if de GRA man collect de people share in taxes.

Dem same crooks, including Jagdeo, order Khurshid Sattaur to go after poor Freddie Kissoon who don’t have money to buy four tyres fuh de old car he driving.

Sattaur go after Freddie old furniture in ee house and tax him, but he never touch any of dem big boys, including Jagdeo.

Freddie had to come to de Waterfalls boss man fuh borrow money to pay de furniture tax.

Dem boys want Statia tek a page out of Sattaur book and go after all dem crooks. Dem boys don’t want him to go so low like Sattaur.

Go after de taxes on de profits dem made and de millions dem have hide away.

As fuh Jagdeo, dem boys want Statia to go after de billions he got stashed all over de world.

And go after de rent he collecting from Babbie.

Talk half and jail dem tax dodgers.