Campbellville double murder…Relative of dead pandit, son testifies of identifying bodies

Petamber Liliah has testified to identifying the bodies of the murdered pandit and his son at the Georgetown Public Hospital mortuary on July 11, last.

The witness told the court that the bodies were identified in the presence of a police officer and a government pathologist, days after the crime was allegedly committed.

Liliah, who was identified as the brother of the dead Pandit, was called to the stand yesterday to testify at the Preliminary Inquiry, (PI) into the matter which is ongoing before Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court.

Deonarine Liliah, a 61-year-old Pandit and businessman, and his 28-year old-son Gopaul Liliah were found dead last July, in their Lot 25 Craig Street, Campbellville home with multiple stabs wounds about their bodies.

The father and son were discovered after a tenant who lives downstairs made a report at the Kitty Police Station after neighbours complained about a stench coming from the upper flat of the home.

Police arrived at the scene and found Deonarine Liliah lying on his back in the living room. He was clad in white long pants and his face was covered with a multi-coloured top.

Police also detained a businessman who was believed to have hired the defendant to kill Deonarine Liliah and his son to avoid repaying a US$40,000 debt.

Investigators said that after butchering the father and son, the killers conducted an unsuccessful search for a document that the mastermind had signed regarding the money that he owed. Their actions were reportedly recorded by hidden CCTV cameras in the house.

An autopsy revealed that the victims had been stabbed 66 times.

Police reportedly recovered CCTV footage, which showed a man jumping the western fence and entering the home, through the northern front door.

Orlando Douglas, 30, is currently on remand for the two murders. The PI into the matter being conducted in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts came up for hearing yesterday when Liliah told the court that he participated in the investigations into his brother and nephew’s death specifically by aiding police in the identification of the bodies.

He said that the identification of the duo happened at Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation, (GPHC) on July 11 in the presence of Government Pathologist Dr Nehaul Singh and a police officer.

According to the witness, his nephew was dressed in a grey ‘trunks’ and his brother, a Hindu Priest was attired in a religious garment at the time that a post mortem examination was conducted.

After recounting all that he did in relation to the investigation, Liliah told the court that the bodies were handed over to the family for cremation immediately after the autopsy was conducted.

Liliah’s testimony follows that of Crime scene photographer Detective Constable, Calvis Douglas, who testified, last month, to visiting the crime scene and taking photographs of the dead men.

He told the court that he lodged the images and explained what was done in providing the said pictures and tendering them as evidence in the court.