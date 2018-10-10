Bread and pastry attract multi-million $$$ bids

– Three hospitals to be upgraded

The National Tenders and Procurement Administration yesterday opened six bids, all above $6M for a yearly supply of bread and pastry to hinterland residents and the hinterland scholarship dormitory.

This project was put to tender by the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs and the bids opened were as follows:

Ministry of Indigenous Peoples Affairs – Procurement of bread (Lot 1) and pastries (Lot 2) for indigenous residents and hinterland scholarship dormitory.

Aside from hinterland residents benefitting from bread and pastries, three hospitals around Guyana are on the schedule for an upgrade.

This project was put to tender by the Ministry of Public Health and received a sole technical and financial proposal.

The hospitals in line for an upgrade are Bartica Regional Hospital, West Demerara Hospital and the Suddie Regional Hospital.

The technical and financial proposal that was opened belongs to:

Ministry of Public Health – Upgrade of three hospitals:

– West Demerara

– Bartica

– Suddie

Still in the department of healthcare, the board opened 4 bids all above $40M for the supply, delivery and installation of medical supplies and equipment.

This tender, however, was put forth by the Regional Democratic Council, Region 9.

The bids received were:

Regional Democratic Council, Region 9 – Supply, Delivery and Installation of medical supplies and equipment.

Three other technical and financial proposals were opened, but this time for a project put to tender by the Ministry of Business.

The project was put to tender in search of market representative companies to represent Guyana in the United Kingdom.

The proposals opened for this project were from:

Ministry of Business- Procurement for market representative companies to represent Guyana in the United Kingdom.

The board also had a retender on the Office of the Elections Commission request for five new Toyota land cruisers and two new minibuses.

This retender saw only three bids, all above $70M.

Office of the Elections Commission – Retender: Procurement of vehicles.

Lot 1: Five New Toyota Land Cruisers

Lot 2: Two new Minibuses

In closing, the board opened two sets of bids on the Ministry of Agriculture’s behalf.

These projects detailed rehabilitating the road in NAREI’s compound and the construction of a fence at the Abattoir compound.

The bids opened for these projects were as follows:

Ministry of Agriculture – Construction of Fence at Abattoir Compound, MMA-ADA, West Coast Berbice, Region 5.

Ministry of Agriculture – Rehabilitation of Road in NAREI’s Compound, Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara, Region 4.