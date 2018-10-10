Latest update October 10th, 2018 12:58 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Bread and pastry attract multi-million $$$ bids

Oct 10, 2018 News 0

– Three hospitals to be upgraded

The National Tenders and Procurement Administration yesterday opened six bids, all above $6M for a yearly supply of bread and pastry to hinterland residents and the hinterland scholarship dormitory.
This project was put to tender by the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs and the bids opened were as follows:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ministry of Indigenous Peoples Affairs – Procurement of bread (Lot 1) and pastries (Lot 2) for indigenous residents and hinterland scholarship dormitory.
Aside from hinterland residents benefitting from bread and pastries, three hospitals around Guyana are on the schedule for an upgrade.
This project was put to tender by the Ministry of Public Health and received a sole technical and financial proposal.
The hospitals in line for an upgrade are Bartica Regional Hospital, West Demerara Hospital and the Suddie Regional Hospital.
The technical and financial proposal that was opened belongs to:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ministry of Public Health – Upgrade of three hospitals:
– West Demerara
– Bartica
– Suddie
Still in the department of healthcare, the board opened 4 bids all above $40M for the supply, delivery and installation of medical supplies and equipment.
This tender, however, was put forth by the Regional Democratic Council, Region 9.
The bids received were:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Regional Democratic Council, Region 9 – Supply, Delivery and Installation of medical supplies and equipment.
Three other technical and financial proposals were opened, but this time for a project put to tender by the Ministry of Business.
The project was put to tender in search of market representative companies to represent Guyana in the United Kingdom.
The proposals opened for this project were from:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ministry of Business- Procurement for market representative companies to represent Guyana in the United Kingdom.
The board also had a retender on the Office of the Elections Commission request for five new Toyota land cruisers and two new minibuses.
This retender saw only three bids, all above $70M.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Office of the Elections Commission – Retender: Procurement of vehicles.
Lot 1: Five New Toyota Land Cruisers
Lot 2: Two new Minibuses

In closing, the board opened two sets of bids on the Ministry of Agriculture’s behalf.
These projects detailed rehabilitating the road in NAREI’s compound and the construction of a fence at the Abattoir compound.
The bids opened for these projects were as follows:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ministry of Agriculture – Construction of Fence at Abattoir Compound, MMA-ADA, West Coast Berbice, Region 5.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ministry of Agriculture – Rehabilitation of Road in NAREI’s Compound, Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara, Region 4.

More in this category

Sports

Regional Super50… Another Barnwell fifty lifts Jaguars to 7-Wkt win over Canada

Regional Super50… Another Barnwell fifty lifts Jaguars to 7-Wkt...

Oct 10, 2018

By Sean Devers in Trinidad In association with Regal, Vnet, Noble House Seafoods & Cascadia Hotel Led by another fifty from Chris Barnwell (99), Guyana Jaguars romped to a second win from three...
Read More
Guyana Fitness Games Health and Fitness Expo on this weekend

Guyana Fitness Games Health and Fitness Expo on...

Oct 10, 2018

BCB/Elizabeth Styles Under-21 tourney… Blairmont Community Centre defeat Rose Hall Town Gizmos & Gadgets to reclaim title

BCB/Elizabeth Styles Under-21 tourney…...

Oct 10, 2018

Is the Anna Regina Town Council proud of this?

Is the Anna Regina Town Council proud of this?

Oct 10, 2018

BCB 2018 Cricket Season… Albion, RHT Bakewell to clash in historic Raffik 100-Ball 2nd Division Final today

BCB 2018 Cricket Season… Albion, RHT...

Oct 10, 2018

GUYOIL,Tradewind Tankers School Football League… Lodge and Bishop’s High highlight match day number two

GUYOIL,Tradewind Tankers School Football...

Oct 10, 2018

Features/Columnists

Kaieteur-News-Cartoon-Sept.-30-2018

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]