BCB/Elizabeth Styles Under-21 tourney… Blairmont Community Centre defeat Rose Hall Town Gizmos & Gadgets to reclaim title

A brutal attacking innings of 59 runs from the powerfully built Rakesh Somwaru spearheaded defending champion Blairmont Community Centre to a successful defence of its Elizabeth Styles Under-21 Title. They surprisingly defeated Rose Hall Town Gizmos & Gadgets by 61 runs in the 2018 Final at the Port Mourant Ground in front of a fair size crowd.

Blairmont Community Centre won the toss and elected to take first strike on a pitch that played slower and lower as the match progressed. Blairmont Community Centre lost their first wicket in the 3rd over when former National Under-19 pacer Sylus Tyndall had Seon Glasgow caught behind for 10 and then Nigel Deodat for 09 at 43 for 2, when he was caught by wicketkeeper Chanderpaul Govindan off Kevlon Anderson. Blairmont slumped to 88 for 6 in the 22nd Over as Javed Karim 19, Zameel Nazir, F. Subhan 00 and Marvin Prashad 15 fell cheaply. Somwaru then played the innings of his life as he smashed four massive sixes and six boundaries. He added 90 for the 7th wicket with the elegant Fawaz Gafoor. Gafoor rotated the strike nicely and scored 44 runs with two boundaries. Gafoor was eventually bowled by medium pacer Kevlon Anderson at 178. Blairmont were eventually dismissed for 195 in 36 Overs. Anderson 4 for 44 and Keith Simpson 2 for 20 were the best bowlers for Rose Hall Town Gizmos & Gadgets.

National Players Kevin and Junior Sinclair started like a bullet from a gun by racing to 52 without loss from five Overs before Junior Sinclair threw his wicket away for 11 in the 6th Over. Lunch was taken at 63 for 1 from eight overs but left arm spinner Nigel Deodat struck a crucial blow when he had the inform Kevin Sinclair caught at cover for 43 (6×4) and then off spinner Seon Glasgow trapped Kevlon Anderson for 11 as Rose Hall Town Gizmos & Gadgets slipped to 73 for 4 in the 12th Over. Deodat and Glasgow bowled well in tandem as the Rose Hall Town team were bowled out for 134 in just twenty five overs. Tyndall, batting at No. 8 batted with flair to score 33, which included a six and five boundaries. Deodat and Glasgow were the main destroyers for Blairmont, claiming 4 for 33 and 4 for 43 respectively. Marvin Prashad supported with 1 for 19.

Representative of Elizabeth Styles, Bissoondyal Singh, praised the Berbice Cricket Board for organising a highly successful tournament in a short time span. Elizabeth Styles, he stated was highly impressed by the Berbice Cricket Board organising skills, no nonsense attitude to indiscipline and the mileage the Company received from Media coverage. To loud applause, Singh announced that sponsorship for 2019 would be renewed as the Company was committed to Berbice Cricket under the current leadership.

Secretary of the Berbice Cricket Board Robby Saywack and President Hilbert Foster both expressed gratitude to the sponsor for investing in the developing of Berbice Cricket. The Under-21 Tournament, Foster stated is a bridge between the Under-19 and First Division levels. Foster stated, when he announced that the Berbice Cricket Board would host twenty two tournaments in 2018, some critics had laughed at the suggestion. To date, the Berbice Cricket Board has successfully completed ten tournaments and would shortly complete another six, with the others scheduled to be completed by the 31st December, 2018. Foster hailed the outstanding development of Blairmont Community Centre for successfully defending their title at the Under-21 level. Blairmont Community Centre collected the championship prize of $70,000 and the Elizabeth Styles trophy.