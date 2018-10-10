Latest update October 10th, 2018 12:58 AM

BCB 2018 Cricket Season… Albion, RHT Bakewell to clash in historic Raffik 100-Ball 2nd Division Final today

Oct 10, 2018

Kevin Umroa

Kevlon Anderson

The Hampshire Cricket Ground located in Lower Corentyne would the venue for the historic Final of the 2018 Berbice Cricket Board, Raffik Construction Services 100-Ball Cricket Tournament. Arch rivals Albion Community Centre Cricket Club and Rose Hall Town Bakewell would clash in the Final today, with the match scheduled for 14:00 hours. The tournament is being sponsored by popular Berbice Contractor, Mohamed Raffik of Williamsburg, Rose Hall Town, Corentyne.
Rose Hall Town Bakewell would be led by National Under-19 Player Kevin Sinclair and he would be supported in the batting department by fellow nationals Junior Sinclair, Jonathan Rampersaud, Kevlon Anderson, Keith Simpson, Joshua Vantull, Chanderpaul Govindan and Mahendra Gopilall. Rose Hall Town Bakewell has a strong bowling attack which would be spearheaded by pacer Sylus Tyndall and includes offspinners Junior Sinclair, Kevin Sinclair, Jonathan Rampersaud, Left arm spinners Jeremy Sandia and Keith Simpson offers variety to a strong bowling attack.
Albion Community Centre would be led by the experienced Adrian Sukhwa. The former National Under-19 batsman would be supported by Antonio February, Ritesh Umroa, Kevin Umroa, Rajesh Kassinauth and Karwan Chaitnarine would lead the batting charge for Albion. As per norm, the Albion Community Centre bowling attack would be all spin with national junior spinners Kevin Umroa, Karran Arjpaul and Gouraz Ramesh receiving support from Mahendra Chaitram, Beesham Surujnarine and Joshua Harrichand.
Berbice Cricket Board President Hilbert Foster stated that his Board was delighted with the success of the 100 Balls Cricket Tournament, the first of its kind to be played in the West Indies. The match consists of fourteen six balls overs and two eight balls overs to each team. The Tournament has proven to be very popular, with large crowds turning up at the different venues. The main objective of the Tournament is to promote the game at the grassroot level in the Lower/Central Corentyne area. Foster and a Representative of the Company would share out the prizes after the Final.

