WDFA Senior Qualifying KO Tourney… Crane Rovers and Golden Warriors record big wins

As associations affiliated to the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) get busy in regards to preparing for the federations Super-16 year end knock-out tournament which will also involve the elite League clubs, the West Demerara Football Association (WDFA) on Sunday last kicked off their qualifying knock-out tournament which has attracted 12 teams.

But already, two have walked the plank, Zeelugt and Vegea Boys which suffered heavy defeats as the hands of Golden Warriors and Crane Rovers, respectively.

Crane Rovers bulldozed their way past the hapless Vegea Boys hammering them 9-0 led by a double each off the boots of Quincy Graham in the 6th and 41st and Denford Williams in the 47th and 55th minute.

There was one each for Adami Hoyte (11), Clifton Adams (33), Clement Brown (43), Tyler Wharton (50) and Alanzo Bowman in the 58th minute.

In the other match, Golden Warriors were golden in their quest to become one of the two clubs qualifying for the GFF tournament when they sent Zeelugt packing, 7-2 on account of goals from Anthony Harding who blasted a helmet-trick, finding the back of the nets in the 16th, 44th, 49th and 52nd minutes.

Nigel Garraway opened the scoring in the 13th minute, while also adding their names to the score sheet for Crane were Shaquel Baptist in the 55th and Shalon Williams in the 58th minute.

Zeelugt had actually taken the lead in the 7th minute when Andrew Gill breached their defence and netted but that only sought to wake up the Rovers who were in rampaging form thereafter. Zeelugt’s other goal came from the penalty spot in the 60th minute thanks to Clement Smith.

Matches will continue this weekend.