Two searches lead to guns find, one arrest

Latest update October 9th, 2018 12:59 AM
Police in ‘E’ Division acting on information received, went to two locations in the Essequibo and seized two hand guns, one improvised shotgun, a gun-trap, with a quantity of ammunition.
The first search, which was conducted at Anarika, Essequibo River about 09:50 hours yesterday, uncovered the improvised shotgun and a gun trap with one live cartridge.
Police claim no arrests were made during the search.
The second search saw a male foreign national being detained after a search of a room he was occupying at Dukwari Backdam, Cuynui River was searched during Sunday evening, and the following unlicenced firearm and ammunition found, one 9MM semi-automatic pistol, one .38 revolver, twelve live 9mm ammunition, two 9mm spent shells, three live .38 ammunition with two .38 spent shells and two Taurus magazines
Police are continuing their investigations, with the expectation that charges are to be brought against the foreign national.
