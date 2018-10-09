Latest update October 9th, 2018 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Two searches lead to guns find, one arrest

Oct 09, 2018 News 0

The guns and ammo seized when the foreign national was arrested.

Police in ‘E’ Division acting on information received, went to two locations in the Essequibo and seized two hand guns, one improvised shotgun, a gun-trap, with a quantity of ammunition.
The first search, which was conducted at Anarika, Essequibo River about 09:50 hours yesterday, uncovered the improvised shotgun and a gun trap with one live cartridge.
Police claim no arrests were made during the search.
The second search saw a male foreign national being detained after a search of a room he was occupying at Dukwari Backdam, Cuynui River was searched during Sunday evening, and the following unlicenced firearm and ammunition found, one 9MM semi-automatic pistol, one .38 revolver, twelve live 9mm ammunition, two 9mm spent shells, three live .38 ammunition with two .38 spent shells and two Taurus magazines
Police are continuing their investigations, with the expectation that charges are to be brought against the foreign national.

More in this category

Sports

EPFA Senior League Qualifiers… Mainstay Gold Star and Queenstown notch opening wins

EPFA Senior League Qualifiers… Mainstay Gold Star and...

Oct 09, 2018

By Franklin Wilson When the battle lines were drawn on Sunday last to select the two teams that will represent the Essequibo/Pomeroon Football Association (EPFA) at the GFF year-end knock-out...
Read More
GDF is top gym at GBA/Lennox Blackmore National Intermediate C/ships

GDF is top gym at GBA/Lennox Blackmore National...

Oct 09, 2018

King of the Strip (Suriname) on this weekend – Team Trans Pacific confirms participation

King of the Strip (Suriname) on this weekend...

Oct 09, 2018

Enterprise Busta SC are ECCC/Bargain Supermarket Carib Beer T20 champs

Enterprise Busta SC are ECCC/Bargain Supermarket...

Oct 09, 2018

Balram Narine wins FACC 25-miler in Berbice

Balram Narine wins FACC 25-miler in Berbice

Oct 09, 2018

Jaguars face bottom-of-the-table Canada today

Jaguars face bottom-of-the-table Canada today

Oct 09, 2018

Features/Columnists

Kaieteur-News-Cartoon-Sept.-30-2018

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]