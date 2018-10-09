Retired Judge heads investigation into hiring practices at GECOM

Latest update October 9th, 2018 12:59 AM
Retired Caribbean Judge, Stanley Moore, is heading a team appointed by the Ethnic Relations Commission (ERC) to investigate hiring practices at the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM).
The team includes human resources consultant, Jairam Petam, and former Deputy Commissioner of Police, Lloyd Smith.
According to the ERC, the three-man team was given three weeks to complete the investigation and submit a report. Kaieteur News understands that the team should have completed its work by now.
“During the process, they requested an extension which has been granted,” the ERC noted.
The opposition People’s Progressive Party (PPP) has pursued claims that Indo-Guyanese were not provided with a fair opportunity for employment by GECOM.
PPP Commissioners at GECOM expressed the opinion that race played a role in Vishnu Persaud being voted down for the position of Deputy Chief Elections Officer (DCEO).
Commissioners Robeson Benn, Sase Gunraj and Bibi Shadick favoured Persaud, who held the position up until 2017 when his contract expired.
Persaud was the top-ranked candidate for the job, but using the existing process at the Commission, GECOM Chairman, James Patterson, used his casting vote on the seven-member Commission against Persaud’s appointment.
The number-two ranked applicant, Roxanne Myers received support from Patterson and the Government Commissioners, Desmond Trotman, Vincent Alexander and Charles Corbin.
The PPP Commissioners had taken their concerns to the ERC.
Chairman of GECOM, Justice James Patterson (ret’d) had told Kaieteur News that the system used for the hiring of staff at the entity has been in place for decades.
Patterson had stated that following the PPP claims, he checked the ethnicity of the staff which revealed that Afro-Guyanese amounted for 46%, Indo-Guyanese 21%; Mixed-race, 20%; Amerindians, 12%; and Others, one percent.
Members of the PPP had claimed that the staff of the Commission did not reflect the ethnic composition of the country. Senior positions were held by Afro-Guyanese, they said.
The ERC was re-established earlier this year and continues in its efforts to engage national stakeholders across the country.
Recently, ERC Commissioners met with senior officials of the Guyana Defence Force, the Police and the Guyana Fire and Prison Services.
Councillors of the Regional Democratic Councils of Regions Two, three, Five and Ten were also visited by the ERC at their respective offices at Anna Regina, Essequibo, West Demerara, Fort Wellington, West Coast Berbice and McKenzie, Linden.
Meaningful discussions on the promotion of harmony, unity and good relations were held and agreements reached for collaboration on this national venture.
Similar meetings are planned for other Regions this month.
The ERC has met with President David Granger; Leader of the Opposition, Bharrat Jagdeo; representatives from the ten constituencies from which it is constituted; some Diplomatic missions and the Private Sector Commission.
Oct 09, 2018By Franklin Wilson When the battle lines were drawn on Sunday last to select the two teams that will represent the Essequibo/Pomeroon Football Association (EPFA) at the GFF year-end knock-out...
Oct 09, 2018
Oct 09, 2018
Oct 09, 2018
Oct 09, 2018
Oct 09, 2018
At the same time, the AFC officially launched its local government election (LGE) campaign at its head office on Railway... more
The Minister of Finance should exercise greater restraint over his public utterances, lest he is subject to embarrassment... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders A regressive 19th century law, that is a legacy of British rule, continues to exist in 10 of the 12... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]