Prison officers offered $25,000 to blow the whistle

The Ministry of Public Security and the Guyana Prison Service, in an attempt to stem corruption and the flow of contraband into the prisons, have come up with a way of incentivizing prison officers with up to $25,000. The aim is to have them report corrupt acts by their fellow officers.

In a statement Director of Prisons Gladwin Samuels said, “The Ministry of Public Security and the Guyana Prison Service would like to see officers speak out on corruption at all levels.

As such, Officers are encouraged to help in this fight.

“For all those officers who come forward with details that can result in detection and prosecution, they will be given an incentive of between $15,000 and 25,000.

Let us commit to making this organization a purpose driven one.”

This seems to be an attempt to bring to an end the embarrassing situation of contraband turning up in the prisons no matter how many searches are carried out.

When this publication reached out to a senior security expert for a comment on what he thought of the new initiative, the expert suggested that it is a positive move to create incentives, but there is a great need to implement the recommendations of the COI that was conducted recently into the operations of the prisons.

Those recommendations uncovered a number of shortcomings into the way the prisons in Guyana are operated.