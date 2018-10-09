Prison officers offered $25,000 to blow the whistle

Latest update October 9th, 2018 12:59 AM
The Ministry of Public Security and the Guyana Prison Service, in an attempt to stem corruption and the flow of contraband into the prisons, have come up with a way of incentivizing prison officers with up to $25,000. The aim is to have them report corrupt acts by their fellow officers.
In a statement Director of Prisons Gladwin Samuels said, “The Ministry of Public Security and the Guyana Prison Service would like to see officers speak out on corruption at all levels.
As such, Officers are encouraged to help in this fight.
“For all those officers who come forward with details that can result in detection and prosecution, they will be given an incentive of between $15,000 and 25,000.
Let us commit to making this organization a purpose driven one.”
This seems to be an attempt to bring to an end the embarrassing situation of contraband turning up in the prisons no matter how many searches are carried out.
When this publication reached out to a senior security expert for a comment on what he thought of the new initiative, the expert suggested that it is a positive move to create incentives, but there is a great need to implement the recommendations of the COI that was conducted recently into the operations of the prisons.
Those recommendations uncovered a number of shortcomings into the way the prisons in Guyana are operated.
Oct 09, 2018By Franklin Wilson When the battle lines were drawn on Sunday last to select the two teams that will represent the Essequibo/Pomeroon Football Association (EPFA) at the GFF year-end knock-out...
Oct 09, 2018
Oct 09, 2018
Oct 09, 2018
Oct 09, 2018
Oct 09, 2018
At the same time, the AFC officially launched its local government election (LGE) campaign at its head office on Railway... more
The Minister of Finance should exercise greater restraint over his public utterances, lest he is subject to embarrassment... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders A regressive 19th century law, that is a legacy of British rule, continues to exist in 10 of the 12... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]