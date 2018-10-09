King of the Strip (Suriname) on this weekend – Team Trans Pacific confirms participation

Latest update October 9th, 2018 12:59 AM
On Sunday, the motor racers from the Guianas (Guyana, Suriname and French Guiana) will convene at the Suriname Motorsport Park at Afobakaweg, Rama, for anticipated and scorching drag race match ups when the “Who is the King of the Strip” event speeds off from 10:00hrs.
Before the actual competition, drivers will be ‘dialed in’ at the venue on Saturday to know what time class they will be in, that process will commence at 10:00hrs sharp.
As usual, patron of motor racing in Guyana, Sahadeo Ramsewack of Team Trans Pacific, will be looking to prove his Toyota Alteeza power, as he has confirmed his participation as part of Guyana’s team that will be heading over to the Dutch speaking neighbouring country.
During an interview with Kaieteur Sport, Ramsewack explained that he is excited to have his nine-second car coming against the likes of competitors from Suriname and French Guiana and he was happy to be a part of the meet since the Surinamese usually support local drag meets at the South Dakota Circuit.
Ramsewack will be pushing his former nine-second champion vehicle to break into the eight second class this weekend.
Also confirming their participation so far has been Peter Daby, Shawn Persaud, Randel Daby, and Syed Mobarakhali.
