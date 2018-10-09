Latest update October 9th, 2018 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

King of the Strip (Suriname) on this weekend – Team Trans Pacific confirms participation

Oct 09, 2018 Sports 0

Peter Daby, white RX-7, has confirmed his participation for this weekend’s meet.

Team Trans Pacific’s Toyota Alteeza will be looking to break into the eight-second bracket this weekend in Suriname.

Syed Mobarakhali’s Toyota Versosa.

On Sunday, the motor racers from the Guianas (Guyana, Suriname and French Guiana) will convene at the Suriname Motorsport Park at Afobakaweg, Rama, for anticipated and scorching drag race match ups when the “Who is the King of the Strip” event speeds off from 10:00hrs.
Before the actual competition, drivers will be ‘dialed in’ at the venue on Saturday to know what time class they will be in, that process will commence at 10:00hrs sharp.
As usual, patron of motor racing in Guyana, Sahadeo Ramsewack of Team Trans Pacific, will be looking to prove his Toyota Alteeza power, as he has confirmed his participation as part of Guyana’s team that will be heading over to the Dutch speaking neighbouring country.
During an interview with Kaieteur Sport, Ramsewack explained that he is excited to have his nine-second car coming against the likes of competitors from Suriname and French Guiana and he was happy to be a part of the meet since the Surinamese usually support local drag meets at the South Dakota Circuit.
Ramsewack will be pushing his former nine-second champion vehicle to break into the eight second class this weekend.
Also confirming their participation so far has been Peter Daby, Shawn Persaud, Randel Daby, and Syed Mobarakhali.

More in this category

Sports

EPFA Senior League Qualifiers… Mainstay Gold Star and Queenstown notch opening wins

EPFA Senior League Qualifiers… Mainstay Gold Star and...

Oct 09, 2018

By Franklin Wilson When the battle lines were drawn on Sunday last to select the two teams that will represent the Essequibo/Pomeroon Football Association (EPFA) at the GFF year-end knock-out...
Read More
GDF is top gym at GBA/Lennox Blackmore National Intermediate C/ships

GDF is top gym at GBA/Lennox Blackmore National...

Oct 09, 2018

King of the Strip (Suriname) on this weekend – Team Trans Pacific confirms participation

King of the Strip (Suriname) on this weekend...

Oct 09, 2018

Enterprise Busta SC are ECCC/Bargain Supermarket Carib Beer T20 champs

Enterprise Busta SC are ECCC/Bargain Supermarket...

Oct 09, 2018

Balram Narine wins FACC 25-miler in Berbice

Balram Narine wins FACC 25-miler in Berbice

Oct 09, 2018

Jaguars face bottom-of-the-table Canada today

Jaguars face bottom-of-the-table Canada today

Oct 09, 2018

Features/Columnists

Kaieteur-News-Cartoon-Sept.-30-2018

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]