Guyana extends condolences to Haiti after another deadly earthquake

Latest update October 9th, 2018 12:59 AM
President David Granger has extended condolences to the Government and people of the Republic of Haiti, where a magnitude 5.9 earthquake hit on Saturday, claiming the lives of some 12 persons and injuring almost 200.
‘Guyana commiserates with the families of the victims and all affected, and wish those hospitalised a speedy recovery.
“Further, Guyana pledges its unwavering support to the His Excellency, Jovenel Moïse, President of the Republic of Haiti and his Administration as the country moves to overcome this tragedy.”
The city of Port-de-Paix, which is located at about 219km from the capital, Port-au-Prince, was hit the hardest by the earthquake that resulted in a magnitude 5.2 aftershock on Sunday.
