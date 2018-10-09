GDF is top gym at GBA/Lennox Blackmore National Intermediate C/ships

By Zaheer Mohamed

The Guyana Defence Force (GDF) emerged as the top gym when the Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) hosted the Lennox Blackmore National Intermediate Boxing Championships which concluded on Sunday night at the National Gymnasium.

The card produced some exciting contests as the boxers showed that they have what it takes to excel at higher levels. Astion Niles, Royden Grant, Quincy Boyce, Renaldo Niles all of GDF produced exciting wins to crown off the event.

Astion Niles registered a Technical Knockout (TKO) over his GDF counterpart Frank Mac Rae in two minutes 42 seconds in their light heavyweight 81 kg contest, Grant won the middleweight 75kg duel against Orlando Norton of GDF by a unanimous decision, Boyce defeated Seon Murray of GDF via technical knockout two minutes 16 seconds in round one in their welterweight match up, while Renaldo Niles won his heavyweight 91kg bout in the third minute of the first round against Shemar Mingo of GDF.

Christopher Moore of Vergenoegen Boxing Gym (VBG) gained a walk over Mark Chester of Republican Boxing Gym in the junior welterweight category, Jamal Eastman of Rose Hall Town Jammers (RHJ) proved too good for Andrew Griffith of GDF as the referee stopped their lightweight 64 kg fight 47 seconds into the first round.

Clinton Clarke of GDF won his bantamweight 56kg fight against his GDF counterpart Albert Thomas by a unanimous decision and Shaquel Wright of VBG triumphed in one minute 32 seconds in the second round against Junior Hyman of VBG in their youth/lightweight 60 kg bout.

On Saturday night, Clinton Clarke of GDF got a walk over from Ishaun Khan of Harpy Eagle in the Bantamweight class and Jamal Eastman also gained a walkover from Deon Samuels of Republican.

Andrew Griffith of GDF won a split decision against Gordon Green of GDF in the lightweight division. In the junior welterweight class Christopher Moore of VBG won by a split decision against Orlando Grenville of GDF, while Mark Chester of Republican registered a TKO over Orin Bancroft of Forgotten Youth Foundation (FYF). In the welterweight division, Seon Murray of GDF beat Donovan Richard of Republican and Quincy Boyce of GDF won against Jamal Crawford of GDF by way of TKO 49 seconds in their third round.

Orlando Norton of GDF knocked out Shawn La Fleur (RHJ) one minute and one second into the second round.

The final bout of the night between heavyweights (91kg) Renaldo Niles and Shekeal Damon of Donald Allison Boxing Gym saw both boxers exchanging punches at will, however with five seconds remaining in the final round, referee Richard Braithwaite stopped the fight after realising that Damon wrist bandage wasn’t marked by the officials following which he was disqualified.