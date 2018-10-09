Five Police Operational Youth and Sports Club re-launched in Berbice

The Guyana Police Force B Division in an effort to reorganizes youth and Sports groups in the County and to continue to foster a better relationship with members in the community, on Saturday last launched five Youth and Sports Clubs in the East Bank Berbice area.

The launching ceremony which was held at the Sisters Community Center ground East Bank Berbice saw youths from Scapemoed, Platanker, Glasgow New Housing Scheme, Sisters and other neighbouring villages in the East Bank Berbice area being a part of the activity.

Taking charge of the activity were OC No1 Woman Assistant Superintendent Yonette Stephen, officer in charge of the area Inspector Michael Newland, W/CPL Drakes, Janice Carmichael and others.

The activity which involved over 100 youths ranging from ages 6 years to 19 years old was launched at 10:30hrs by Inspector Newland.

The activity which concluded around 16:00hrs saw the eager teens and some parents being involved in a full days of sport with softball cricket, circle tennis, football and some indoor games being played.

They were also spoken to by Stephens and Newland about disciple, the importance of education, careers opportunities, social ills and peer pressure among other topics.

The gathering was entertained to some lively music dished out by the newly formed Police B Division Steal Orchestra led by Vernon Paddy. (Samuel Whyte)