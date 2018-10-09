Latest update October 9th, 2018 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Five Police Operational Youth and Sports Club re-launched in Berbice

Oct 09, 2018 Sports 0

Woman Assistant Superintendent Yonette Stephens speaks to the gathering.

Mixed circle tennis action during the activity.

The Guyana Police Force B Division in an effort to reorganizes youth and Sports groups in the County and to continue to foster a better relationship with members in the community, on Saturday last launched five Youth and Sports Clubs in the East Bank Berbice area.
The launching ceremony which was held at the Sisters Community Center ground East Bank Berbice saw youths from Scapemoed, Platanker, Glasgow New Housing Scheme, Sisters and other neighbouring villages in the East Bank Berbice area being a part of the activity.
Taking charge of the activity were OC No1 Woman Assistant Superintendent Yonette Stephen, officer in charge of the area Inspector Michael Newland, W/CPL Drakes, Janice Carmichael and others.
The activity which involved over 100 youths ranging from ages 6 years to 19 years old was launched at 10:30hrs by Inspector Newland.
The activity which concluded around 16:00hrs saw the eager teens and some parents being involved in a full days of sport with softball cricket, circle tennis, football and some indoor games being played.
They were also spoken to by Stephens and Newland about disciple, the importance of education, careers opportunities, social ills and peer pressure among other topics.
The gathering was entertained to some lively music dished out by the newly formed Police B Division Steal Orchestra led by Vernon Paddy. (Samuel Whyte)

More in this category

Sports

EPFA Senior League Qualifiers… Mainstay Gold Star and Queenstown notch opening wins

EPFA Senior League Qualifiers… Mainstay Gold Star and...

Oct 09, 2018

By Franklin Wilson When the battle lines were drawn on Sunday last to select the two teams that will represent the Essequibo/Pomeroon Football Association (EPFA) at the GFF year-end knock-out...
Read More
GDF is top gym at GBA/Lennox Blackmore National Intermediate C/ships

GDF is top gym at GBA/Lennox Blackmore National...

Oct 09, 2018

King of the Strip (Suriname) on this weekend – Team Trans Pacific confirms participation

King of the Strip (Suriname) on this weekend...

Oct 09, 2018

Enterprise Busta SC are ECCC/Bargain Supermarket Carib Beer T20 champs

Enterprise Busta SC are ECCC/Bargain Supermarket...

Oct 09, 2018

Balram Narine wins FACC 25-miler in Berbice

Balram Narine wins FACC 25-miler in Berbice

Oct 09, 2018

Jaguars face bottom-of-the-table Canada today

Jaguars face bottom-of-the-table Canada today

Oct 09, 2018

Features/Columnists

Kaieteur-News-Cartoon-Sept.-30-2018

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]