Enterprise Busta SC are ECCC/Bargain Supermarket Carib Beer T20 champs

By Zaheer Mohamed

Enterprise Busta Sports Club produced scintillating display to beat Strathavon by 72 runs and win the final of the East Coast Cricket Committee/Bargain Supermarket powered by Carib Beer T20 tournament on Sunday at Enmore.

Enterprise Busta SC skipper Rohan Mangal called correctly at the toss and they decided to bat on a good pitch, but medium pacer Gobinram Hemraj removed Bhaskar Yadram in the first over without scoring to leave them at 3-1.

However, Chandrika and Vivian Albert added 61 for the second wicket to repair the early damage. Chandrika timed the ball well and struck four fours before he was lbw to Naresh Samaroo for 27, while Albert who struck three fours and one six was bowled behind his back by Kevin Latif for 37. Latif then removed Vishwanauth Ramlakhan without scoring before Kamesh Yadram and Mangal propped up the total. Yadram used his feet well and executed some lovely shots as he finished on 55 not out which later earned him the man-of-the-match award; he hit three fours, while Mangal was dismissed by Jermine Tyndall for 20 as Enterprise Busta SC managed 168-5. Latif was the pick of the bowlers with 2-27.

Albert removed Gobinram Hemraj for 13 and Danesh Sugrim without scoring as Strathavon were reduced to 17-2 in their chase. Romel Chaturia hit one four before he was removed by Pradesh Balkishun for 15, while Diaram Hemraj was lbw to leg spinner Chanderpaul Singh for 11 as Strathavon slipped into further trouble. Enterprise Busta SC bowlers continued to maintain a steady line and the asking rate mounted fairly and it needed something special from their batsmen to keep them in the contest. But this was not to be as Zakie Salim pulled a short ball from Singh and was caught on the mid-wicket boundary for eight, Tyndell was bowled by Bhaskar Yadram for four and Latif was bowled by Kamesh Yadram for three; this virtually signaled the end of the chase. Mohan Ronald top scored with an unbeaten 26 as Strathavon ended on 97-7. Albert snared 2-9 and Singh 2-18.

In the third place contest, Lusignan B overcame Enmore by 31 runs. Batting first, Lusignan B batted first and posted 159-5. Emran Khan made 41 and Akshaya Persaud 34. Yuvraj Dyal had 1-17.

Enmore responded with 128 all out in 18.4 overs. Dyal scored 42 as Khan picked up 4-28 and Navin Persaud 3-21.