E’bo township in APNU’s crosshairs as Granger visits Region 2

Following the launch of their Local Government Elections campaign yesterday, it is clear that the A Partnership for National Unity [APNU] is placing special emphasis on the Anna Regina Municipality.

The party’s campaign was officially launched yesterday by President David Granger himself at the Anna Regina Car Park; where a large multi-ethnic audience gathered for the occasion.

This publication understands that the People’s Progressive Party [PPP] has maintained dominion over the Anna Regina Municipality for over 20 years.

The president’s feature address yesterday, however, surrounded primarily the 48-year-old township, which he described as the capital town within the Pomeroon/Supenaam Region. The region in turn is one that is rich economically as it holds fast to multiple resources.

The president pointed out that 16% of the national rice production comes from Essequibo while 14% of the national fish and shrimp is also produced from Region Two. It was also realized that 48% of the coconut production comes from the Pomeroon.

President Granger told supporters yesterday that the town’s progress does not befit 48 years of development.

He stressed, “Anna Regina is the capital town; it is the capital of the entire region from Pomeroon to Supenaam. Why is it that a region that is over some 6000 square kilometers, which is larger than Trinidad, still underdeveloped.”

The president added, “It is because of poor leadership and next month we are going to change that and we are going to give Anna Regina another look.”

According to the President, the town council has an important responsibility to play in demonstrating responsible governance. He further stressed the need for persons to elect a leader who is multi-talented, and willing to serve the people of his constituency.

He added, “It is not just a passive town council where people just get elected and they just sit down…They have to look after public services and public health… They must look after sanitation and keep the canals clean. They have to look after security and economic growth.

“Elect someone who is multi-talented and willing to work, not because they belong to a political party but because they are prepared to work for the people of region two.”

At the end of the Campaign launch yesterday, 21 bicycles were distributed to students on the Essequibo Coast.