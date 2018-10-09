Latest update October 9th, 2018 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

‘Drunken’ senior cop in fatal crash yet to be charged- DPP highlights gaps in police work, calls for further investigation

Oct 09, 2018 News 0

Officials attached to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions; (DPP) have highlighted the need for further investigations of a senior member of the Guyana Police Force, (GPF) being involved in a fatal accident on September 13, last.
Kaieteur News understands that lawyers from the DPP chambers pointed to the need for further investigation after noting gaps in the initial probe conducted by the police.
This is almost one month after pedal cyclist, Conrad Alleyne, was struck and killed by an allegedly intoxicated Deputy Superintendent of Police, Patrick Todd.
The traffic accident took place at Boerasirie Bridge, West Demerara.
Officials from the Guyana Police Force had reported that a file on the case was sent to the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) last week.
However officials from the DPP Chambers said that the file was only brought to its attention yesterday.
DPP Communication’s Officer, Liz Rahaman, confirmed that the file was hand delivered to the DPP‘s office yesterday with a request for urgent advice.
Rahaman said that after perusal, the DPP Legal Counsel returned the file immediately to the police with instructions for specific further investigations to be conducted.
The Communications Officer explained based on an examination of the file, the lawyers noted that certain gaps in the information provided — there are issues that were not properly addressed and investigated
Last month it was reported that Deputy Superintendent of Police, Patrick Todd, who is stationed at ‘D’ Division, was driving east along the northern side of the Boerasirie Bridge, on September 13, when he “felt an impact.”
Upon inspection, he saw the 64-year-old Alleyne lying on the bridge with injuries about his body.
Alleyne was taken to the Leonora Cottage Hospital in a semi-conscious condition. He was treated and referred to the Georgetown Public Hospital but succumbed on the way.
Police said that a breathalyzer test was conducted on the officer and he was found to be over the legal alcohol limit.

More in this category

Sports

EPFA Senior League Qualifiers… Mainstay Gold Star and Queenstown notch opening wins

EPFA Senior League Qualifiers… Mainstay Gold Star and...

Oct 09, 2018

By Franklin Wilson When the battle lines were drawn on Sunday last to select the two teams that will represent the Essequibo/Pomeroon Football Association (EPFA) at the GFF year-end knock-out...
Read More
GDF is top gym at GBA/Lennox Blackmore National Intermediate C/ships

GDF is top gym at GBA/Lennox Blackmore National...

Oct 09, 2018

King of the Strip (Suriname) on this weekend – Team Trans Pacific confirms participation

King of the Strip (Suriname) on this weekend...

Oct 09, 2018

Enterprise Busta SC are ECCC/Bargain Supermarket Carib Beer T20 champs

Enterprise Busta SC are ECCC/Bargain Supermarket...

Oct 09, 2018

Balram Narine wins FACC 25-miler in Berbice

Balram Narine wins FACC 25-miler in Berbice

Oct 09, 2018

Jaguars face bottom-of-the-table Canada today

Jaguars face bottom-of-the-table Canada today

Oct 09, 2018

Features/Columnists

Kaieteur-News-Cartoon-Sept.-30-2018

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]