‘Drunken’ senior cop in fatal crash yet to be charged- DPP highlights gaps in police work, calls for further investigation

Officials attached to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions; (DPP) have highlighted the need for further investigations of a senior member of the Guyana Police Force, (GPF) being involved in a fatal accident on September 13, last.

Kaieteur News understands that lawyers from the DPP chambers pointed to the need for further investigation after noting gaps in the initial probe conducted by the police.

This is almost one month after pedal cyclist, Conrad Alleyne, was struck and killed by an allegedly intoxicated Deputy Superintendent of Police, Patrick Todd.

The traffic accident took place at Boerasirie Bridge, West Demerara.

Officials from the Guyana Police Force had reported that a file on the case was sent to the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) last week.

However officials from the DPP Chambers said that the file was only brought to its attention yesterday.

DPP Communication’s Officer, Liz Rahaman, confirmed that the file was hand delivered to the DPP‘s office yesterday with a request for urgent advice.

Rahaman said that after perusal, the DPP Legal Counsel returned the file immediately to the police with instructions for specific further investigations to be conducted.

The Communications Officer explained based on an examination of the file, the lawyers noted that certain gaps in the information provided — there are issues that were not properly addressed and investigated

Last month it was reported that Deputy Superintendent of Police, Patrick Todd, who is stationed at ‘D’ Division, was driving east along the northern side of the Boerasirie Bridge, on September 13, when he “felt an impact.”

Upon inspection, he saw the 64-year-old Alleyne lying on the bridge with injuries about his body.

Alleyne was taken to the Leonora Cottage Hospital in a semi-conscious condition. He was treated and referred to the Georgetown Public Hospital but succumbed on the way.

Police said that a breathalyzer test was conducted on the officer and he was found to be over the legal alcohol limit.