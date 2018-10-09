Dem boys seh …Senior cop can kill and get no charge

If you succeed in cheating someone, don’t think that de person is a fool…realize that the person trusted you much, much more than you deserve.

De national leaders should realize that, including senior police officers. Tek de leaders at de top of de police force. When de ordinary man drink dem rum and knock down and kill somebody pun de road de next day dem deh before de court. When police knock down people is a completely different story.

Dem boys want believe that dem got two laws; one fuh de ordinary man and one fuh police

Everybody know a senior police officer knock down and kill a man at Boeraserie. When dem test him he was more drunk that gilbacker when you pull it out of water.

One month pass and de family still seeking justice from de police. Dem boys hear de officer seh he didn’t knock down anybody.

In fact, he tell dem boys he wasn’t in Guyana suh he couldn’t knock down nobody. These things can only happen when police pussyfoot wid investigation.

De dead man family seh dem wouldn’t be surprise if de senior policeman never get charge. Then dem got senior prison officer beating prisoners like if dem is animal. Yesterday dem boys expose some of de things wha going on in de prison at Mazaruni. De whole place was quiet.

Dem boys hear de officer in charge come to town yesterday. Dem want to know if he come to pick up more chain and wild cane or to meet Ramjattan.

A prison officer seh Baker is not de only beat man. He name Marks, Primo, McAlister, Gonsalves, Warde, Cameron. But Baker is one of de chief cook and bottle washer.

De officer seh Cameron is de one who tek de decision to cut off de people beard. De officer even name some of de prisoners who get beat. So where is justice fuh dem prisoner, Ramjattan? And where is justice fuh de taxpayers when you look at de Clown Clerk and de Town Clown.

Talk half and demand justice and fair play from Samuels, de Director of Prisons.