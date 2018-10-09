‘Cobra’ back in court for murder

Latest update October 9th, 2018 12:59 AM
…jury selection to begin Thursday
Months after the Court of Appeal overturned a sentencing and conviction imposed on Tyrone Rowe,called ‘Cobra’, he was brought to the High Court in Georgetown yesterday, to face a new trial.
Rowe was sentenced to 78 years’ imprisonment for the August 2010 murder of Troy Collymore who was shot after a robbery at a pharmacy in Plaisance. The man was declared clinically dead two days later at the Georgetown Public Hospital.
Yesterday, Rowe was brought before Justice Sandil Kissoon. A jury was scheduled to be empanelled but this did not occur, and the matter was deferred to Thursday for selection of a panel.
Rowe has retained Attorney-at-Law George Thomas.
Oct 09, 2018By Franklin Wilson When the battle lines were drawn on Sunday last to select the two teams that will represent the Essequibo/Pomeroon Football Association (EPFA) at the GFF year-end knock-out...
Oct 09, 2018
Oct 09, 2018
Oct 09, 2018
Oct 09, 2018
Oct 09, 2018
At the same time, the AFC officially launched its local government election (LGE) campaign at its head office on Railway... more
The Minister of Finance should exercise greater restraint over his public utterances, lest he is subject to embarrassment... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders A regressive 19th century law, that is a legacy of British rule, continues to exist in 10 of the 12... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]