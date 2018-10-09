‘Cobra’ back in court for murder

Latest update October 9th, 2018 12:59 AM

Months after the Court of Appeal overturned a sentencing and conviction imposed on Tyrone Rowe,called ‘Cobra’, he was brought to the High Court in Georgetown yesterday, to face a new trial.

Rowe was sentenced to 78 years’ imprisonment for the August 2010 murder of Troy Collymore who was shot after a robbery at a pharmacy in Plaisance. The man was declared clinically dead two days later at the Georgetown Public Hospital.

Yesterday, Rowe was brought before Justice Sandil Kissoon. A jury was scheduled to be empanelled but this did not occur, and the matter was deferred to Thursday for selection of a panel.

Rowe has retained Attorney-at-Law George Thomas.

 

 

 

