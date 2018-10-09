Latest update October 9th, 2018 12:59 AM

Balram Narine wins FACC 25-miler in Berbice

Oct 09, 2018 Sports 0

Winning cyclist Balram Narine receives the trophy from his mother Basmattie Sarjoo as other cyclists, organisers and sponsors share the moment.

Balram Narine doing a solo ride as he crosses the finish line all alone in the FACC 25-miler on Sunday in Berbice.

The name Balram Narine has become well known with winning cycling events organised by the Flying Ace Cycle Club (FACC) in Berbice, especially for club cyclists.
The latest event organised by the club was held on Sunday in the Upper Corentyne and was for cyclists of the club and those unattached riders and school boys in the Corentyne area.
The 25 miles event saw 20 riders pedaling off at 10:00hrs from in front of the Guyana Bank of Trade and Industry (GBTI) building proceed to the NO51 Police Station and return to finish at its place of origin.
Narine who covered the distance in 59 minutes was so dominant in his performance that he opened a two miles gap on his nearest competitor. The up and coming 20 years old rider got away about four miles after the start and was never caught as he rode most of the race with only the elements as his company.
Riding in second was Ralph Sewnarine with Donovan Fraser, Syborne Fernandes and Jeremiah Joseph rounding out the first five.
Joseph was the winner in the U16 and school boys category with Mario Washington, Marlon Budram, Nicholas Sewnarine and Rodwell Fraser the top five finishers.
The U14 and school boys’ category was won by Nicholas Emanuel from Aron Rajnarine, Shazim Jacub and Ricky Motiram.
Narine rode away with all eight of the sprint point prizes.
Among the sponsors were The Guyana Fire Service, GBTI, Vishal and Sons Sawmill and North West Trading among others. (Samuel Whyte)

