Balram Narine wins FACC 25-miler in Berbice

Latest update October 9th, 2018 12:59 AM
The name Balram Narine has become well known with winning cycling events organised by the Flying Ace Cycle Club (FACC) in Berbice, especially for club cyclists.
The latest event organised by the club was held on Sunday in the Upper Corentyne and was for cyclists of the club and those unattached riders and school boys in the Corentyne area.
The 25 miles event saw 20 riders pedaling off at 10:00hrs from in front of the Guyana Bank of Trade and Industry (GBTI) building proceed to the NO51 Police Station and return to finish at its place of origin.
Narine who covered the distance in 59 minutes was so dominant in his performance that he opened a two miles gap on his nearest competitor. The up and coming 20 years old rider got away about four miles after the start and was never caught as he rode most of the race with only the elements as his company.
Riding in second was Ralph Sewnarine with Donovan Fraser, Syborne Fernandes and Jeremiah Joseph rounding out the first five.
Joseph was the winner in the U16 and school boys category with Mario Washington, Marlon Budram, Nicholas Sewnarine and Rodwell Fraser the top five finishers.
The U14 and school boys’ category was won by Nicholas Emanuel from Aron Rajnarine, Shazim Jacub and Ricky Motiram.
Narine rode away with all eight of the sprint point prizes.
Among the sponsors were The Guyana Fire Service, GBTI, Vishal and Sons Sawmill and North West Trading among others. (Samuel Whyte)
Oct 09, 2018By Franklin Wilson When the battle lines were drawn on Sunday last to select the two teams that will represent the Essequibo/Pomeroon Football Association (EPFA) at the GFF year-end knock-out...
Oct 09, 2018
Oct 09, 2018
Oct 09, 2018
Oct 09, 2018
Oct 09, 2018
At the same time, the AFC officially launched its local government election (LGE) campaign at its head office on Railway... more
The Minister of Finance should exercise greater restraint over his public utterances, lest he is subject to embarrassment... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders A regressive 19th century law, that is a legacy of British rule, continues to exist in 10 of the 12... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]