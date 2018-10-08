Reported cases of domestic violence climb significantly

– 15 women slain in eight months

Guyana has seen an increase in reported cases of domestic violence, particularly targeting women.

This was disclosed during a march and rally against domestic violence held yesterday by the Ministry of Social Protection in collaboration with the Regional Democratic Council (RDC) Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica).

In disclosing data collected by various agencies, the Regional Chairperson Genevieve Allen said that between January 31 and August 31 this year, some 15 women lost their lives through domestic violence in Guyana; with seven of the victims coming from Region Four.

She said that statistics from the Probation and Welfare Department reflected that there were 202 reported cases for the same period for this year with 154 being females with the remaining 48 being males.

Additionally, she said for the period January to March 31, 2018 the Guyana Police Force (GPF) disclosed that 484 reported cases were handled by the police nationally, which represents a 100% increase with ‘C’ Division recording 81 cases at a 16.7% increase.

“The numerous deaths of our loved ones are psychologically affecting our children within these homes; destroys families and has many women living in fear for their safety and that of their children. Even though men are being abused by women, the percentage of women experiencing abuse by men is significantly higher. Children who witness the abuse often live in fear and some of them may copy and perpetrate abuse towards other family members of the home and even in our schools,” Allen said.

Regional Executive Officer (REO) Pauline Lucas, senior officials of the RDC and Ministry of Social Protection, members of the Guyana Police Force ‘C’ Division, students, children and members of the public participated in the march from the Beterverwagting Health Centre to the Lusignan Community Centre.

Marchers held several placards while chanting; though the journey has they made their position clear that no form of domestic violence would be tolerated irrespective of who the perpetrators are.

Lucas reminded all that within the RDC Region Four, domestic violence is not tolerated, pointing out that men are also affected.

“Several of the men suffer in silence as they are reluctant or ashamed to speak out. Therefore, it’s time that we come together to address domestic violence in an aggressive and consistent way. This walk is to demonstrate that together with one voice, we can stop domestic violence as we are tired and wants it to stop immediately,” the REO declared.

Deputy Superintendent of Police within the ‘C’ Division, Ravindra Stanley said that the force continues to aggressively upgrade and enhance the various police stations across Guyana so as to better deal with cases of domestic violence.

“The Guyana Police Force has a zero tolerance on domestic violence and I would like to repeat it so that persons are assured that we do not in no way entertain or condone domestic violence,” Stanley stated.

The senior officer noted that all domestic violence cases are handed over to the courts for their action contrary to the perception that investigators allow the settlement of domestic violence cases.

“We within the Guyana Police Force takes domestic violence reports seriously and in almost every police station, there is a domestic violence room where we take statements and conduct interviews with domestic violence victims as we place a very high degree of confidentiality on domestic violence matters,” the senior officer said.