Much action on day two of COURTS Peewee football tourney

It was goals galore on Saturday at the Ministry of Education (MOE) ground on Carifesta Avenue after fifty-two goals were scored on match-day two of the COURTS under-11 Pee Wee football tournament.

In the first game of the day, Mae’s overcame Sophia 1-0, thanks to Mikail Mason (29th), while Golden Grove inflicted a 6-0 drubbing on St Stephen’s thanks to Bryan Wharton (2nd, 3rd 15th), Travis Williams (5th), Ezekiel De Santos (24th) and Ketwain Clarke (27th).

F.E Pollard drew with South Ruimveldt 2-2 after the former’s Colin Saul scored an own goal and later scored two for his team. F.E. Pollard had Duquan Thom (5th) on target.

St Pius were big winners over Redeemer thanks to Kaden Wellington (1st, 3rd, 6th, 8th) who enabled their 4-0 win.

Marian Academy were spearheaded by Mailk Barker (13th, 26th, 27th, 30th), Asher Adams (4th, 24th) and Rom LaRose (10th) in their 7-0 drubbing over Clonbrook.

Meanwhile, West Ruimveldt won 3-1 against BV thanks to Syon Sampson (5th), Jonathan Andries (7th) and Cleon LaRose (15th). BV had Omari Dennis (12th) on target.

Khy Atkins (8th, & 26th) along with Christopher Whitter (7th) helped Enterprise get past Victoria 3-0. Arvin Henry’s 19th minute strike could not save Den Amstel from their 4-1 defeat at the hands of Tucville through Carl Negus (1th, 6th), Emanuel Tinch (9th) and John Harry (12th)

Mocha Arcadia were 5-0 winners over J.E. Burnham with Mathew Murray (5th, 15th, 19th, 24th) and Jiheam Lewis (24th) on target, while Timehri needled Ann’s Grove, thanks to Jaden Ceres (7th).

Colaaco won via walkover from Grove Colaaco, while St Ambrose beat Genesis (Parfaite Harmonie) 5-1. Joseph Henry (2nd, 7th, 14th), along with Kendre Carr (22nd) and Jacob Rodney (27th) were on target for Tucville, while Michael Grant (28th) was on target for Genesis.

Match #29 Soesdyke won via walkover from Goed Fortuin, with Plaisance Bosco Orphanage beating Smith Memorial 1-0 thanks to Ezra Clarke (1st) and St Agnes won via walkover from Craig.

North Georgetown thumped St Margaret’s 5-0 thanks to Gray Primo (2nd, 9th) as well as Ronaldo Vera (8th), Martha Chance (15th) and Christian Rodius (29th).