Lucozade/GSA handicap 2018…Joseph retains Open title; Verwey best in category A

The curtains fell on the Lucozade/Guyana Squash Association (GSA) handicap tournament yesterday at the Georgetown Club courts on Camp Street with Nyron Joseph retaining the Open category title and Nicholas Verwey winning his first major title with his victory in the Category A final.

Nyron Joseph (-22) was matched up against Deje Dias (-8) in the open final. Both players had advanced to the finals with their semifinal wins the previous evening with Nyron beating Steven Xavier (-6) in two straight games but Deje had to go the full distance in his match against Regan Pollard (-12) after Regan had won the first game on Saturday.

In the finals the handicap was 14 points which meant that for Nyron to be victorious he had to win two points to every one point that Deje won. The match started at a furious pace with both players attacking the ball and Deje really holding his own and with the score reading 7 to -7, the difference was still fourteen points and Deje was only eight points away from winning the first game but the fast pace of the game had started to take its toll on him.

With Deje leading 12 – 6, Nyron won the next six points to even the score at 12 all and after both players had each won two points to set up sudden death at 14 all, Deje went for a winner but anticlimactically hit the ball into the tin to give Nyron the first game 15 – 14.

After the loss of the first game it was always going to be difficult for Deje to win the match as he had exerted a tremendous amount of energy in that game. Nyron won the first six points in the second game and eventually evened the game at six all. He then closed out the match 15 – 10 to retain his crown.

In category A, Nicholas Verwey (-1) contested his first major final when he came up against Kirsten Gomes (-2). Both players had won their semifinal matches the previous evening in straight games. Nicholas had upset Abosaide Cadogan (-4) and Kirsten had beaten Mohyryan Baksh (2).

In the first game, Nicholas always seemed to be in control of the game and even though the game went back and forth with each player having their moments, Nicholas eventually closed out the game 15 – 13. In the second game Kirsten came out with renewed energy attempting to volley every ball and putting added pressure on Nicholas. This early taking of the ball paid dividends as she was able to win the game 15 – 11.

In the third game, Nicholas jumped out to an early lead at 12 – 6 and it seemed as if he would easily win this game. However, Kirsten demonstrated that she is a fighter and she clawed her way back to within one point at 11 – 12. This was a close as she would get as Nicholas won the game 15 – 12 and claimed his first major squash title.

In the open category plate final Josh Abdool (4) easily disposed of Ian Mekdeci (5) winning 15 – 3, 15 – 9. In the Category A plate final Zachary Persaud (7) also claimed a straight set victory over Kamir Khan (8) securing the win 15 – 7, 15 – 14.

Final placing in the categories was as follows:

Open Category

Nyron Joseph – Winner

Deje Dias – Second

Steven Xavier – Third

Open Category Plate

Josh Abdool – Winner

Ian Mekdeci – Second

John Maikoo – Third

Category A

Nicholas Verwey – Winner

Kirsten Gomes – Second

AbosaideCadogan – Third

Category A Plate

Zachary Persaud – Winner

Kamir Khan – Second

Louis Da Silva – Third