Golden Jaguars shortlisted squad announced

Oct 08, 2018 Sports 0

A 26-man squad has been named by Michael Johnson, Head Coach of the National Senior Men’s team, to face the Turks and Caicos on October 13 as Guyana look to cement a victory in its second appearance of the Concacaf Nations League.

Stephen Duke McKenna.
(Bolton Wanderers)

Michael Johnson – Head Coach (Senior Men’s National Team)

The squad, which includes three Goalkeepers, seven Defenders, seven Midfielders and six Forwards, will see the return of seasoned players Walter Moore and Emery Welshman as well as a debutante Stephen Duke-McKenna.
Duke-McKenna, an 18-year-old from Bolton Wanderers FC in England, has been described as a “versatile attacking option who can play across the forward line.” Johnson said he looks forward to his presence in the squad as “he will bring professionalism, energy and a freshness to an already good team spirit.”
In previewing the match, which is scheduled for 16:00hrs at the TCIFA National Academy, the Head Coach said it will be no easy feat: “It’s a game that we know will be tough if we don’t prepare right given their most recent results in previous games. I’m expecting an improvement from them so we need to be ready. The team spirit fostered since our last meeting together has been a huge bonus, which will hold us in good stead for this game.”
Speaking about the team’s preparation, Guyana Football Federation Technical Director, Ian Greenwood, said continuous work has been done: “The Guyana-based players have been preparing themselves by following their individual and specific training programme set by our
Head of Sports Science alongside squad practices. All the players understand the importance of earning the right on and off the field to wear the badge. The Turks & Caicos fixture offers another opportunity for the Golden Jaguars to build their growing reputation in the CNL.”
This will be the first away match for Guyana in the qualifiers with the second being in French
Guiana on November 20 at 21:00hrs. Guyana will play its final qualifier against Belize in March 2019 in Guyana.

SENIOR SQUAD: –
# Name                               Position                     Club                                    Country
1 Jason Cromwell                Goalkeeper                   Buxton United                    FC Guyana
2 Kai McKenzie-Lyle          Goalkeeper                   Liverpool FC                       England
3 Akel Clarke                       Goalkeeper                   Fruta Conquerors FC        Guyana
4 Terence Vancooten          Defender                       Stevenage FC                     England
5 Sam Cox                             Defender                      Wealdstone FC                   England
6 Kevin Layne                      Defender                      NA United FC                     Guyana
7 Jake Newton                      Defender                     Hamble Club FC                 England
8 Walter Moore                    Defender                     AC Oulu                               Finland
9 Jelani Smith                       Defender                     Sigma FC                             Canada
10 Ronayne Marsh-Brown Defender                     Whitehawk FC                    England
11 Curtez Kellman                Midfielder                   Western Tigers                  Guyana
12 Delwin Fraser                  Midfielder                   Guyana Defence Force FC Guyana
13 Ryan Hackett                   Midfielder                   Fruta Conquerors FC         Guyana
14 Anthony Benfield             Midfielder                   Fruta Conquerors FC         Guyana
15 Daniel Wilson                    Midfielder                   Western Tigers FC             Guyana
16 Vurlon Mills                      Midfielder                    Western Tigers FC             Guyana
17 Stephen Duke-McKenna Midfielder                    Bolton Wanderers FC        England
18 Emery Welshman             Forward                       FC Cincinnati                      USA
19 Dellon Lanferman             Forward                       Den Amstel FC                   Guyana
20 Kelsey Benjamin              Forward                        Western Tigers FC            Guyana
21 Trayon Bobb                     Forward                        1st Dezembro                    Portugal
22 Kadell Daniel                     Forward                        Dover Athletic                   England
23 Sheldon Holder                 Forward                        Caledonia AIA                   Trinidad & Tobago

 

