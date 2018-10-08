Golden Jaguars shortlisted squad announced

A 26-man squad has been named by Michael Johnson, Head Coach of the National Senior Men’s team, to face the Turks and Caicos on October 13 as Guyana look to cement a victory in its second appearance of the Concacaf Nations League.

The squad, which includes three Goalkeepers, seven Defenders, seven Midfielders and six Forwards, will see the return of seasoned players Walter Moore and Emery Welshman as well as a debutante Stephen Duke-McKenna.

Duke-McKenna, an 18-year-old from Bolton Wanderers FC in England, has been described as a “versatile attacking option who can play across the forward line.” Johnson said he looks forward to his presence in the squad as “he will bring professionalism, energy and a freshness to an already good team spirit.”

In previewing the match, which is scheduled for 16:00hrs at the TCIFA National Academy, the Head Coach said it will be no easy feat: “It’s a game that we know will be tough if we don’t prepare right given their most recent results in previous games. I’m expecting an improvement from them so we need to be ready. The team spirit fostered since our last meeting together has been a huge bonus, which will hold us in good stead for this game.”

Speaking about the team’s preparation, Guyana Football Federation Technical Director, Ian Greenwood, said continuous work has been done: “The Guyana-based players have been preparing themselves by following their individual and specific training programme set by our

Head of Sports Science alongside squad practices. All the players understand the importance of earning the right on and off the field to wear the badge. The Turks & Caicos fixture offers another opportunity for the Golden Jaguars to build their growing reputation in the CNL.”

This will be the first away match for Guyana in the qualifiers with the second being in French

Guiana on November 20 at 21:00hrs. Guyana will play its final qualifier against Belize in March 2019 in Guyana.

SENIOR SQUAD: –

# Name Position Club Country

1 Jason Cromwell Goalkeeper Buxton United FC Guyana

2 Kai McKenzie-Lyle Goalkeeper Liverpool FC England

3 Akel Clarke Goalkeeper Fruta Conquerors FC Guyana

4 Terence Vancooten Defender Stevenage FC England

5 Sam Cox Defender Wealdstone FC England

6 Kevin Layne Defender NA United FC Guyana

7 Jake Newton Defender Hamble Club FC England

8 Walter Moore Defender AC Oulu Finland

9 Jelani Smith Defender Sigma FC Canada

10 Ronayne Marsh-Brown Defender Whitehawk FC England

11 Curtez Kellman Midfielder Western Tigers Guyana

12 Delwin Fraser Midfielder Guyana Defence Force FC Guyana

13 Ryan Hackett Midfielder Fruta Conquerors FC Guyana

14 Anthony Benfield Midfielder Fruta Conquerors FC Guyana

15 Daniel Wilson Midfielder Western Tigers FC Guyana

16 Vurlon Mills Midfielder Western Tigers FC Guyana

17 Stephen Duke-McKenna Midfielder Bolton Wanderers FC England

18 Emery Welshman Forward FC Cincinnati USA

19 Dellon Lanferman Forward Den Amstel FC Guyana

20 Kelsey Benjamin Forward Western Tigers FC Guyana

21 Trayon Bobb Forward 1st Dezembro Portugal

22 Kadell Daniel Forward Dover Athletic England

23 Sheldon Holder Forward Caledonia AIA Trinidad & Tobago