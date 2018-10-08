GECOM to kick start voter education campaign this week

Latest update October 8th, 2018 12:58 AM

With 35 days to Local Government Elections, the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) is set to launch its Voter Education Programme within the new week. Public Relations Officer Yolanda Warde says that emphasis will be on the electors now that the nomination process in over.
“Prior to nomination, we focused on contestants and the preparation of their list of candidates… We have since started our programme as it relates to the voter education aspect … Our audio visual element will commence next week focusing primarily on the voter education aspects; rights and responsibilities, eligibility, the voting process and all that’s required for the elector to be aware of as it relates to participating in the local government elections process,” Warde said.
In addition, the PRO says GECOM has identified a company to commence work on its social media education awareness. She clarified that the voter education campaign is being managed by GECOM itself and not by an advertising agency.
“For each individual production which ever company emerged as the successful bidder, that’s the company that was selected so there is no one individual company. As it relates to placement of advertisements, that is being done by GECOM so it’s not an advertising company that is managing that process for us. So, we have already commenced that process in terms of the placement as it relates to the television process and so,” Warde said.
Meanwhile, there have been requests for withdrawal from the Local Government Elections (LGE) process by candidates in four constituencies, while an entire list has been withdrawn from constituency two in Wakenaam, Region Three.

