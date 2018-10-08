Essequibo/Pomeroon FA Senior League…Forde kicks off tourney challenging player to play hard but fair

By Franklin Wilson in Essequibo

President of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Wayne Forde yesterday afternoon declared open and kicked off the Essequibo/Pomeroon Football Association (EPFA) 2018 Senior League at the Anna Regina Community Centre Ground.

In wishing the teams all the best for the tournament, Forde said that his and the federation’s job is simple: “My work is simply to create the environment and support the people that are tasked with the difficult work of running the association to give you an opportunity to do what you love to do most, which is to play football.”

Forde encouraged every player from every team to play hard but also play fair and have fun.

Maxine Stewart, President of the EPFA complimented her clubs for making the effort to get themselves organised and prepared for the league, their second for the year. She noted that the top two teams would be eligible to participate in the GFF Super-16 Year End tournament which will have in excess of six million dollars at stake.

Stewart expressed the association’s gratitude to GFF for its continued support, noting that it is as a result of the current level of support from the federation that they are able to perform the way they have been doing.

“Had it not been for you, we would not be a structured association, I would also like to compliment you the clubs for your tremendous efforts because without you we would not have an association. Your commitment is testimony that we are growing.”

President Stewart informed that her time to pass the baton is drawing closer but she is hoping that whoever takes over the mantle would maintain and improve on what would have been achieved so far.

Eight (8) teams are contesting the league and have been placed in two groups of four each.

Group A – Henrietta United, Queenstown United, Essequibo Technical Institute and Good Hope FC. Group B – Charity Extreme, Mainstay Gold Star, Dartmouth Dominators, Super X1.

After playing each other in group play, the top two from each will earn their respective places in the final four which would be contested using the knockout format. Prize monies would be decided shortly.

The first two matches yesterday saw Henrietta United facing Queenstown while Charity Xtreme matched skills with Mainstay Gold Star.