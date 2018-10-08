‘Drunk’ senior cop in Boerasirie fatal crash yet to be charged

Latest update October 8th, 2018 12:58 AM
– file with DPP
Almost one month after pedal cyclist Conrad Alleyne was struck and killed by an alleged intoxicated senior police officer, the rank is yet to be charged.
A file on the case was sent to the Director of Public Prosecution DPP last week.
It was reported that Deputy Superintendent of Police, Patrick Todd, who is stationed at ‘D’ Division, was driving east along the northern side of the Boerasirie Bridge, on September 13, when he “felt an impact.”
Upon inspection, he saw the 64-year-old Alleyne lying on the bridge with injuries about his body.
Alleyne was taken to the Leonora Cottage Hospital in a semi-conscious condition. He was treated and referred to the Georgetown Public Hospital but succumbed on the way.
Police said that a breathalyzer test was conducted on the officer and he was found to be over the legal limit.
Last month, 23-year-old Akeem Anthony was killed on Mandela Avenue, after he was struck by a Guyana Police Force minibus that was driven by an alleged intoxicated constable.
The constable, 23-year-old Ryan Persaud was later charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and causing death by dangerous driving.
Persaud of Lot 81 Gordon Street, Kitty, appeared before Senior Magistrate Fabayo Azore in Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.
The legal breath alcohol level was said to be 35 micrograms.
Oct 08, 2018By Sean Devers in Trinidad In association with Regal, Vnet, Noble House Sea foods & Cascadia Hotel Guyana Jaguars registered their first win when they beat West Indies ‘B’ last night by nine...
Oct 08, 2018
Oct 08, 2018
Oct 08, 2018
Oct 08, 2018
Oct 08, 2018
I asked three lawyers and two retired judges a few days ago if I could write an opinion on the appointment of a GECOM... more
The mouthpieces of the APNU+AFC have very little to cheer about when it comes to the performance of their government. As... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders A regressive 19th century law, that is a legacy of British rule, continues to exist in 10 of the 12... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]