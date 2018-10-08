Latest update October 8th, 2018 12:58 AM

‘Drunk’ senior cop in Boerasirie fatal crash yet to be charged

Oct 08, 2018

– file with DPP

Almost one month after pedal cyclist Conrad Alleyne was struck and killed by an alleged intoxicated senior police officer, the rank is yet to be charged.
A file on the case was sent to the Director of Public Prosecution DPP last week.
It was reported that Deputy Superintendent of Police, Patrick Todd, who is stationed at ‘D’ Division, was driving east along the northern side of the Boerasirie Bridge, on September 13, when he “felt an impact.”
Upon inspection, he saw the 64-year-old Alleyne lying on the bridge with injuries about his body.
Alleyne was taken to the Leonora Cottage Hospital in a semi-conscious condition. He was treated and referred to the Georgetown Public Hospital but succumbed on the way.

Charged: Ryan Persaud

Dead: Akeem Anthony

Police said that a breathalyzer test was conducted on the officer and he was found to be over the legal limit.
Last month, 23-year-old Akeem Anthony was killed on Mandela Avenue, after he was struck by a Guyana Police Force minibus that was driven by an alleged intoxicated constable.
The constable, 23-year-old Ryan Persaud was later charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and causing death by dangerous driving.
Persaud of Lot 81 Gordon Street, Kitty, appeared before Senior Magistrate Fabayo Azore in Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.
The legal breath alcohol level was said to be 35 micrograms.

