DREO, RIO refute wash-bay claims

Accusations of disturbance within Windsor Forest by an illegal wash bay are due to a personal vendetta by a particular neighbour,

This is the claim by Regional Information Officer, Ganesh Mahipaul and Deputy Regional Executive Officer, Jennifer Ferreira-Dougall.

He said that upon receiving reports by a villager, an investigation was launched into the matter, and the reports seemed to have been false.

“When the information got to us (the regional level) that a wash bay illegally located was causing disturbances, an investigation was launched to find out on what basis the wash bay was built there and what were the problems affecting the neighbours.”

Mahipaul said that upon completing the investigation, he revealed that there had been a contract between the former NDC Chairman and the present owner of the wash bay’s brother (who previously operated the wash bay).

There were also allegedly letters from the Neighbourhood Democratic Council saying they have “no objection” to the owner of the wash bay acquiring legal electricity and water for his wash bay signed by the Chairman.

Mahipaul also highlighted that in terms of disturbances, he observed that the complainants’ house was too far off to be affected by the vapour from the washing of vehicles.

Nevertheless, he recommended the use of plastic as a barrier for the water and that the owner places the generator into an enclosed room, both of which were implemented.

When inquiries were made about the allegations of drinking and smoking in the area, the DREO who is the immediate neighbour told this newspaper that she has never had any disturbances of the sort.

The DREO said “Definitely No” and would have had the NDC deal with the matter.

Both the RIO and DREO told this newspaper that the matter is by a “personal vendetta.”