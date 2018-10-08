CWI Regional Super50…Hemraj & Barnwell power Jaguars to emphatic win over WI ‘B’

By Sean Devers in Trinidad

Guyana Jaguars registered their first win when they beat West Indies ‘B’ last night by nine wickets at the Brian Lara Academy as 25-year-old Chanderpaul Hemraj (103*) who smashed his maiden50-over ton and 31-year-old Chris Barnwell (61*) who scored his sixth half-century, spearheaded the South American Franchise to victory under lights.

Led by 45 from 85 balls with four fours from West Indies U-19 player, 18-year-old Kristan Kallicharran who shared in 57-run second wicket stand with 19-year-old Kegan Simmons who made a 58-ball 44 with four bou

ndaries along with opener Kimani Melius (20) and a cameo 32 with two sixes towards the end from Odean Smith, West Indies ‘B’ reached 192-9 innings closed from 47.2 after Yannic Cariah retired hurt on eight.

Veerasammy Permaul (2-47), Chanderpaul Hemraj (2-28) and Raymon Reifer (2-30) shared six wickets for the Jaguars who reached 193-1 in 28.2 overs.

Hemraj smashed 12 fours and two sixes in an entertaining unbeaten 103 from 80 balls, while Barnwell clobbered three sixes and a four in a pugnacious undefeated 61 from 71 balls as the pair featured in an unfinished 153-run third wicket stand.

Hunting 193 to win, the Guyanese, who have not won a Regional 50-over title in 13 years, openers Trevon Griffith and Hemraj, who could make his ODI debut later this month in India, started confidently with Hemraj pulling the lively Alzarri Joseph for four and depositing him for six over long-on off the next ball in an over which cost 12.

Griffith drove Chemar Holder over mid-off for four in the fourth over before swivelling and pulling Joseph for another spanking boundary but after being bowled by a ‘free hit’ Griffith (14) was caught behind off the next ball, edging a loose cut at Holder at 40-1 in the sixth over.

Hemraj launched a brutal attack on Smith in the seventh; hitting him down the ground for four, flicking him for six to bring up the 50, smashing past mid-on before glancing him to fine leg for boundaries in an over which cost 22.

Hemraj soon reached his 50 from 34 balls with seven fours and a six and the left-hander, who should leave for India, kept going and hit Joseph for six and a four in his next over, while maintained the up-beat tempo hitting Bryan Charles and Holder for sixes.

The pair brought up the 100 partnership in 20.2 overs and 150 came up in 22.3 overs after Barnwell dumped Charles for a massive six and Hemraj stroked the spinner through extra cover for four.

Barnwell reached his 50 from 55 balls with a four and three sixes, while Hemraj reached three-figures from 78 balls with 12 fours and two sixes as they led Guyana victory with 29.4 overs remaining to register the biggest win so far.

Earlier, West Indies ‘B’ were asked to bat in overcast conditions on a descent track and with a strong breeze blowing across the lush green and fast outfield, Melius and Simmons were kept on a tight rein by Clinton Pestano and Raymon Reifer.

Watched by a handful of fans which included Simmons’ family, Melius edged Reifer for a couple boundaries from balls that bounced and when Permaul was introduced in the sixth over he was greeted by a glorious cover drive for four by Melius before Simmons, the nephew of Lendl Simmons clipped for four to ease the pressure.

When Romario Shepherd replaced Permaul and Simmons pulled him disdainfully for four but Melius (20) was caught behind off Reifer at 37-1 and after 10 overs WI ‘B’ were 37-1.

Ramaal Lewis started with a maiden before Kallicharran slapped Barnwell for four when he bowled short and wide to post the 50 in 13.2 overs.

Permaul was swept for four by left-handed Simmons before Kallicharran (18) was miss-stumped by Anthony Bramble off Permaul on 82-1 and Kallicharran flicked the left-arm spinner for four as the partnership flourished.

But with the score on 94 and Simmons six away from his maiden fifty, the teenager, in only his second match at this level, lifted his head and missed a big swing and was bowled by Pestano to break the second wicket stand.

Skipper Marlon Samuels got going with an imperious extra cover drive off Shepherd which raced to the boundary like a shot from a gun before Kallicharran was dropped by Hemraj on 26 off Pestano with the score 102-2.

The 37-year-old Jamaican, on the back of 101 in the last match, was removed by Sherfane Rutherford for six to leave WI ‘B’ on 106-3 after the 100 was posted in 26 overs.

Cariah joined Kallicharran but when on nine was forced to retire hurt at 134-3 before Kallicharran fell to Lewis without addition to the score.

Lenardo Julian (5) was then LBW and Guyanese Tevin Imlach (6) was caught at the wicket as Permaul struck twice to leave the score on 162-6.

Odean Smith hit a couple of sixes in a cameo 32 before he was last out after Hemraj had removed Joseph (10) and Bryan Charles (2) in the space of six runs to leave to score on 191-8 before Reifer ended the innings.

The Jaguars will oppose Canada tomorrow at the same venue from 14:00hrs in their third match.

Scores: WINDIES B 192 for eight off 50 overs (Kirstan Kallicharan 44, Keagan Simmonds 44, Odean Smith 32; Raymon Reifer 2-30, Veerasammy Permaul 2-47).

JAGUARS 193 for one off 28.2 overs (Chandrapaul Hemraj 103 not out, Christopher Barnwell 61 not out).