Canadian psychologist joins Guyana Foundation team

The Guyana Foundation in association with its major donor Scotia Bank, has announced that the organisation will have the benefit of a trained Canadian registered psychologist who has joined its staff.

This has been made possible by CUSO International, which is a not-for-profit development organisation that works to eradicate poverty and inequality through the efforts of highly skilled volunteers, collaborative partnerships and compassionate donors. Its vision is a world where all people are able to realise their potential, develop their skills and participate fully in society. Their mission is to reduce poverty and inequality through the efforts of volunteers, partners and donors.

Country manager of Cuso, Ms. Vanessa Thompson, began talks with the Foundation some weeks ago. According to a statement from the foundation, the volunteer, Sharon Poole, holds a Masters’ Degree in counselling and a Bachelor’s Degree in psychology and is a member of the Psychologist Association of Alberta, Member of the American Society of Clinical Hypnosis, and a Member of the College of Alberta Psychologists. This forms a part of her credentials.

The Foundation noted that Miss Poole will assist with the mental health work in Region No. 2 and hopefully other regions for the duration of her stay.

The Foundation has made great headway in raising awareness about mental health issues in an effort to bring down the suicide rate in the country.

The support group continues to use cognitive behavioral therapy and other approaches to help persons work through difficulties that they are facing in their lives.

Our skills training programmes equipped many persons with viable skills, which have allowed them to open small micro enterprises and to turn their lives around.

“Guided always by the words of Mother Teresa, “We ourselves feel that what we are doing is just a drop in the ocean. But the ocean would be less because of that missing drop”

We take this opportunity to thank CUSO and we extend a warm welcome to Miss Poole,” the foundation said in a statement